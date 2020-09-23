DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award recipients recognized at local hospital

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has recognized Marie Marks, MSN, RN, NE-BC, RNC-OB, chief nursing officer, and Ann Paschal, RN, clinical information analyst, as recipients of the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nominated by the hospital as a way of expressing gratitude, admiration and respect for serving as role models and advocates for nursing practice and the advancement of the nursing profession, Marks and Paschal have led impressive careers as nurse leaders in clinical practice and management while always promoting the most positive image as nursing professionals. On Sept. 1, hospital leadership surprised Marks and Paschal with special recognition ceremonies.
The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award is a special recognition in nursing, one created to recognize nurses who have devoted their life’s work to the compassionate care of others. Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting a positive, professional image for nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their nursing careers and in the various and important roles of nursing.
Marks has been with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for more than 23 years, serving in positions from staff nurse to director in women’s and maternity services and to her current role as the hospital’s chief nursing officer. She has held numerous membership and leadership roles within local and state professional nursing organizations over the years including her tenure as president of the NC-AWHONN (Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses) to her current role as president-elect of the North Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders.
As the hospital’s Nursing Leadership Council states, “Marie Marks has paved the way for many leaders in the hospital, serving as a mentor, not only by holding herself accountable to the highest ethical standards but also by leading with compassion and empathy. Marie has been the driving force behind the betterment of nursing in her support for every facet of the profession, as we all see in her devotion to promoting continuing education and pave the way for many innovative ideas focused on the continuous improvement of patient care and the overall patient experience.”
Paschal, a graduate of the Lowrance Hospital School of Nursing, the nursing school associated with the hospital before it was renamed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, has more than 40 years in nursing service with the hospital, encompassing many roles from staff nurse to nursing leadership to her current role as an analyst. Paschal has been engaged in nearly every nursing role in each department, always leading as an example of clinical excellence. She has an extensive background in documentation, clinical knowledge, core measures and quality abstractions.
Per her peers in nursing as stated by the hospital’s Nursing Leadership Council, “Ann is a role model for all nurses as to how to practice professionally and accurately to better the outcomes of all patients.”
