DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award recipients recognized at local hospital

As the hospital’s Nursing Leadership Council states, “Marie Marks has paved the way for many leaders in the hospital, serving as a mentor, not only by holding herself accountable to the highest ethical standards but also by leading with compassion and empathy. Marie has been the driving force behind the betterment of nursing in her support for every facet of the profession, as we all see in her devotion to promoting continuing education and pave the way for many innovative ideas focused on the continuous improvement of patient care and the overall patient experience.”

Paschal, a graduate of the Lowrance Hospital School of Nursing, the nursing school associated with the hospital before it was renamed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, has more than 40 years in nursing service with the hospital, encompassing many roles from staff nurse to nursing leadership to her current role as an analyst. Paschal has been engaged in nearly every nursing role in each department, always leading as an example of clinical excellence. She has an extensive background in documentation, clinical knowledge, core measures and quality abstractions.

Per her peers in nursing as stated by the hospital’s Nursing Leadership Council, “Ann is a role model for all nurses as to how to practice professionally and accurately to better the outcomes of all patients.”