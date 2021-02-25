Dale Earnhardt Jr. donates first car to Drive to Thrive program

The Christian Mission is launching a new program, Drive to Thrive, which matches donated cars to individuals enrolled in a holistic poverty alleviation program.

Amy LaCount, executive director at The Mooresville Christian Mission, said having access to transportation contributes to the economic development, health and quality of life of unemployed or underemployed individuals.

“Lack of transportation is a barrier for those living in the margins of our community. We serve many individuals who are doing their best to move forward but cannot hold stable employment, get to medical appointments, educational opportunities and social services without consistent and reliable transportation,” LaCount said. "Drive to Thrive will help address this issue in our area."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. donated the first vehicle to The Christian Mission’s Drive to Thrive Program. “Having deep roots in the Mooresville community, I am excited to support the work of our local area nonprofits like The Christian Mission and Hope of Mooresville as they work to improve the lives of others in our community. In this case, since my grandmother could no longer drive her car, the opportunity to donate the car met a perfect need to help someone else,” Earnhardt said.