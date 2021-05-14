Dale Jr. Foundation, Earnhardt family, Unilever make $300K donation to FeedNC

On Unilever’s National Day of Service Friday, the Earnhardt family and The Dale Jr. Foundation combined with longtime partner Unilever to help establish Mimi’s Garden in honor of Brenda Jackson, mother of both Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer. As part of the effort, a $300,000 donation to FeedNC, a food-focused resource that seeks to end the cycle of hunger and poverty with extensive programs and opportunities for those in need, was made by Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy.

Mimi’s Garden will be created as part of FeedNC’s expansion to a new location in Mooresville, not far from the JR Motorsports facility. The non-profit organization, which provides meals and food supplies to those who would otherwise go hungry, has outgrown its current location. A new 26,775-square-foot facility will be built on an 8.54-acre site and will include space for classrooms, parking, an in-house event space and a café, as well as other amenities. Mimi’s Garden, named for the matriarch of the Earnhardt family, will be included at the site.

“The opportunity to support FeedNC with this donation, alongside Unilever and The Dale Jr. Foundation is special to our family,” said Earnhardt Miller. “The garden we’re establishing in Brenda’s honor would mean a lot to her and is a great way to extend our mother’s legacy.