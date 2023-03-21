The Christian Mission announced that it received $150,000 from The Dale Jr. Foundation to support the tutoring and technology Lab in its future facility, located in downtown Mooresville. The grant will enable the organization to expand its vital work in the community and create a lasting impact.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding award from The Dale Jr. Foundation,” said Susan Wolff, development director of The Christian Mission. “The grant will enable us to continue our mission to break the cycle of poverty and strengthen our commitment to the community we serve.”

The tutoring and technology lab will serve a variety of ages and will provide access to high-speed internet, tutoring, mentoring and job skills. With the support of The Dale Jr. Foundation, The Christian Mission will be able to expand its efforts and ensure that more individuals have access to educational support and better employment opportunities.

“The Dale Jr. Foundation is honored to partner with The Christian Mission by supporting the Tutoring and Technology Lab,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, vice president of the foundation. “Our family is thrilled to see this project come together, and we know it will serve as another great resource within our community.”

This funding award is a testament to the ongoing and hard work of The Christian Mission, and it will help them to build a stronger, more vibrant community for all.

“We are grateful for the generous support of The Dale Jr. Foundation and their commitment to empowering youth and adults through technology and education,” shared Amy LaCount, executive director of The Christian Mission.

For more information about the Christian Mission and its initiatives, visit www.ourchristianmission.org.