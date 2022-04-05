Dale Jr. Foundation to help fight food insecurity

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. climbs behind the wheel of the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1), he’ll be doing much more than steering a racecar, he’ll be helping those who experience food insecurity.

It is estimated that one in every eight Americans are food insecure, meaning they “lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Earnhardt and The Dale Jr. Foundation will call attention to that fact at Martinsville with a specially designed steering wheel for the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet.

The wheel, produced by Max Papis’ MPI in Italy and featuring TrueTimber’s Viper Urban Orange camouflage, will be auctioned off following the event to raise funds to battle food insecurity through The Dale Jr. Foundation’s partner charities.

“Food insecurity is a growing trend in today’s society, and we are excited to see Dale Jr. raise awareness for this important cause through the creation of this exclusive, one-of-a-kind steering wheel,” said Regina Smith, director of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “Our partner, TrueTimber Camo, provided the digital camouflage for the wheel and Max and his company, MPI, helped bring it to life.”

Bidding for this unique item begins on Martinsville race day, Friday at TDJF’s auction site and will remain open through Monday at 3 p.m.