DAR commemorates the 19th amendment – 100 years of voting for women

In a release from the local DAR chapter, it says that the words are simple and clear: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
The text is short and to the point, and it may be one of the easiest Constitutional Amendments to interpret, the release continues. The simplicity belies the fact that the 19th amendment was the product of more than 40 years of lobbying lawmakers. Many states had already passed laws giving women the right to vote long before they were allowed to vote in national elections.
The efforts to include women in elections started in the very early days of the Republic. Abigail Adams is reported to have told her husband, the second president, John Adams, to remember the ladies when ensuring the right to vote. The suffragist movement gained momentum in 1848, when leaders Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott organized a women’s convention in Seneca Falls, New York, attended by 200 women interested in women’s issues. Stanton and Mott had originally become activists in the slavery abolition and temperance movements.
More than 90 years after the Constitution was originally signed in 1878, suffragist Susan B. Anthony, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, went to Congress, asking them to consider giving women the right to vote in the 15th Amendment, which she had written. While they did not pass her bill, the 15th Amendment that was passed granted African-American men the right to vote. Anthony continued her fight, but died in 1906, without ever seeing her efforts come to fruition.
In 1890, Wyoming became the first of the states outside of the 13 colonies to give women the right to vote. Women had the right in New Jersey, until it was rescinded in 1807. At the time most southern state legislatures were no in favor of the proposal. Even President Warren Wilson, with ties to Davidson College, was not in support of the bill, until after World War I. He was influenced by the roles that women had played while the war in Europe had raged on, and began to work for passage of a bill that would allow women the right to vote.
The amendment, more than 40 years in the making, was finally passed by both houses of Congress in 1919. In order to become law, 36 of the then-48 states would have to approve the bill in order to gain ratification. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee narrowly approved the amendment on a 50-47 vote, allowing the 19th Amendment to become law. The legislature of the state of North Carolina had the opportunity to make history that year, but members decided the issue was too contentious, so they optioned to adjourn and allow another state — Tennessee — to be the deciding factor.
On Aug. 26, 1920, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby issued a proclamation announcing that the 19th Amendment was officially a law.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution continues a two-year commemoration of the amendment and encourages citizens to learn more about the women’s suffrage movement and all of the facets of the United States Constitution.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn more, visit www.DAR.org.
