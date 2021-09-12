DAR recognizes Constitution Day with ringing of bells

Bells will ring out Sept. 17 as the Daughters of the American Revolution commemorate the 234th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.

You do not have to be a member of the DAR to celebrate. On Friday, you can join thousands around the country to ring a bell at 4 p.m. in recognition of the hour the forefathers finally came out of a room in Philadelphia, after hot and humid summer negotiations, to announce that despite some major differences, they had successfully ironed out details of the legal platform of the newly-minted United States. It is said the church bells in Philadelphia rang out to notify citizens that the work had been completed.

The DAR was the catalyst for establishing Constitution Week, which was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. The DAR encourages all citizens to take time this week to learn more about the U.S. Constitution. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.dar.org/national-society/education/constitution-week.