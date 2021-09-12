DAR recognizes Constitution Day with ringing of bells

Bells will ring out Sept. 17 as the Daughters of the American Revolution commemorate the 234th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.
You do not have to be a member of the DAR to celebrate. On Friday, you can join thousands around the country to ring a bell at 4 p.m. in recognition of the hour the forefathers finally came out of a room in Philadelphia, after hot and humid summer negotiations, to announce that despite some major differences, they had successfully ironed out details of the legal platform of the newly-minted United States. It is said the church bells in Philadelphia rang out to notify citizens that the work had been completed.
The DAR was the catalyst for establishing Constitution Week, which was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. The DAR encourages all citizens to take time this week to learn more about the U.S. Constitution. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.dar.org/national-society/education/constitution-week.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.
DAR members are committed to volunteering, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with them on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.