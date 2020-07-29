Daughter of Charlotte radio show host killed in Mooresville wreck

The daughter of the host of a popular Charlotte radio show host was killed in a wreck earlier Wednesday morning near Mooresville.
Payton Cannon, 21, the daughter of David Cannon, known as Ace of "The Ace and T.J. Show" died when the car she was driving struck a tree on Brawley School Road just after midnight.
The crash happened on Brawley School Road near Lightship Drive.
David Cannon's co-host posted this message on social media.
Dear Radio Family,
Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers. We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else. We will keep you updated as much as possible. Thank you for your constant support. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know.
Trooper Seth Stevenson of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a BMW ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.
Lake Norman and Mooresville fire departments, along with Iredell EMS, responded to the crash.
