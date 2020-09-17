Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes Constitution Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a release from the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, several questions are asked to test our U.S. Constitution IQ including: How many amendments are part of the U.S. Constitution? What are the Bill of Rights? Which state’s name is incorrectly spelled on the document that lays out the laws of our land? Who is considered the “Father of the Constitution”?

If any of these questions have you stumped, it may be time to give yourself a refresher course on the document, and Constitution Day, on Sept. 17, to challenge yourself to learn more.

The United States Constitution, passed Sept. 17, 1787, and ratified in 1788, is often intimidating. Several websites can help you learn more about it.

Take a look at www.ConstitutionCenter.org. It is based in Philadelphia, home of the Constitutional Convention. The website offers some features to help you and your family learn more.

Another website to help you increase your knowledge and have some fun doing it is www.Constitutionfacts.com. For younger people, this site also offers some puzzles to print out to engage children in learning about the Constitution from a young age.