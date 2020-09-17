Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes Constitution Day

In a release from the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, several questions are asked to test our U.S. Constitution IQ including: How many amendments are part of the U.S. Constitution? What are the Bill of Rights? Which state’s name is incorrectly spelled on the document that lays out the laws of our land? Who is considered the “Father of the Constitution”?
If any of these questions have you stumped, it may be time to give yourself a refresher course on the document, and Constitution Day, on Sept. 17, to challenge yourself to learn more.
The United States Constitution, passed Sept. 17, 1787, and ratified in 1788, is often intimidating. Several websites can help you learn more about it.
Take a look at www.ConstitutionCenter.org. It is based in Philadelphia, home of the Constitutional Convention. The website offers some features to help you and your family learn more.
Another website to help you increase your knowledge and have some fun doing it is www.Constitutionfacts.com. For younger people, this site also offers some puzzles to print out to engage children in learning about the Constitution from a young age.
Archives.gov also strives to increase the knowledge of citizens. The original Constitution is on display in the National Archives building, and Sept.17 is the only day of the year that all pages are on display at the same time.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was the catalyst for establishing Constitution Week, which was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. The DAR encourages all citizens to take time this week to learn more about the U.S. Constitution. Visit their website at https://www.dar.org/national-society/education/constitution-week, to learn more.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
