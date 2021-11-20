David Coble plans to seek Ward 3 seat on Mooresville Board of Commissioners

David Coble, who served from 2013 to 2017 as commissioner at large on Mooresville’s town board, announced he plans to seek a new term.

Coble will seek election in April to Mooresville’s newly drawn Ward 3.

“I was blessed to serve the citizens of Mooresville for four years as commissioner at large,” said Coble, adding that a job change left him unable to seek reelection when his term was up in 2017.

“I wanted to continue, but work circumstances prevented that,” he said. “Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue, and now that I’ve been redistricted into Ward 3, I see this as an amazing opportunity to come back and serve again.”

In addition to serving on Mooresville’s town board, Coble, 44, has served as vice chair of the 10th District Republican Executive Committee and is a former member of the Iredell County GOP Executive Committee.