David Coble plans to seek Ward 3 seat on Mooresville Board of Commissioners

David Coble, who served from 2013 to 2017 as commissioner at large on Mooresville’s town board, announced he plans to seek a new term.
Coble will seek election in April to Mooresville’s newly drawn Ward 3.
“I was blessed to serve the citizens of Mooresville for four years as commissioner at large,” said Coble, adding that a job change left him unable to seek reelection when his term was up in 2017.
“I wanted to continue, but work circumstances prevented that,” he said. “Thankfully, that’s no longer an issue, and now that I’ve been redistricted into Ward 3, I see this as an amazing opportunity to come back and serve again.”
In addition to serving on Mooresville’s town board, Coble, 44, has served as vice chair of the 10th District Republican Executive Committee and is a former member of the Iredell County GOP Executive Committee.
“In the four years since I left the board — as was the case during my first term — Mooresville continues to see a high rate of growth as well as the traffic congestion and other challenges that accompany it,” Coble said. “This time has allowed me to expand my knowledge of development and its impacts on the community, and I look forward to working with the board and town staff on creative solutions to address the challenges.
“While stopping growth isn’t an option,” Coble added, “we can work to get ahead of it and seek out opportunities to work with the county and state of North Carolina to mitigate the initial challenges that come with it while leveraging the benefits and advantages that growth provides.”
A 20-year resident of Mooresville, Coble currently works in the banking industry. He resides in Ward 3 with his wife, Amanda, and their children, Madeline, 19, Andrew, 14, and Ellie, 12.