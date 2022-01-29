Davidson Community Players presents “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”

After nearly two years of limited live theatre productions due to the pandemic, Davidson Community Players opened its 2022 season with the moving play, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children featuring youth actors from throughout the Lake Norman region.
That master of imaginative enchantment, Lewis, has created a unique world inviting children to enter it and enjoy surprise and adventure. An old house in rural England becomes the home base for four children who wander into Narnia, an incredible country through an old wardrobe and help the country return to summer. They make friends with the frightened forest people who have almost given up hope for the return of good King Aslan, their true ruler. When Aslan was there, it was always summer. There is a great battle to see whether this magical country will remain under a wintry spell or will, once again, know freedom and summer under good King Aslan. A charming play about courage and the love of freedom.
This show is being performed under the auspices of the Connie Company, the youth arm of Davidson Community Players and is directed by Jessica Zinger. Performances began Jan 28 and will continue through Jan 30 and again the following weekend, Feb. 4-6, at the Armour Street Theatre in Davidson.
“We’re proud to be one of the few local theatres where young actors can perform and families can see a show this winter,” said DCP’s Executive Director Matt Merrell. “This show promises to be a delightful outing for kids of all ages.”
All performances are indoors so masks are required for all attendees. All seats are general admission. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at www.DavidsonCommunityPlayers.org or by calling the box office at 704-892-7953.
Davidson Community Players is an award-winning, non-profit organization established in 1965 to produce theatre that entertains, enriches and encourages community participation in the dramatic arts. They have served the Lake Norman region for more than 50 years with high quality and award winning entertainment. They are supported throughout the season by Arts and Science Council, The McIntosh Law Firm, Davidson Wealth Management and Randy Marion Cadillac.