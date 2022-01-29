Davidson Community Players presents “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”

After nearly two years of limited live theatre productions due to the pandemic, Davidson Community Players opened its 2022 season with the moving play, “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.” This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children featuring youth actors from throughout the Lake Norman region.

That master of imaginative enchantment, Lewis, has created a unique world inviting children to enter it and enjoy surprise and adventure. An old house in rural England becomes the home base for four children who wander into Narnia, an incredible country through an old wardrobe and help the country return to summer. They make friends with the frightened forest people who have almost given up hope for the return of good King Aslan, their true ruler. When Aslan was there, it was always summer. There is a great battle to see whether this magical country will remain under a wintry spell or will, once again, know freedom and summer under good King Aslan. A charming play about courage and the love of freedom.