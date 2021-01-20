Davidson Community Players spring course registration now open

The Davidson Community Players, a nonprofit organization established to produce theatre that entertains, enriches and encourages community participation in the dramatic arts, is accepting registrations for all of its spring courses.

Classes are educational in nature with an emphasis on developing the student actor’s knowledge of and experience with the production process. Safety protocols due to COVID-19 will be in place, and class sizes will be limited. All classes run for one month beginning in February, and students may choose to continue with their classes each month through the end of May.

DCP courses offer a variety of performing opportunities for ages four to 16 years. Returning this spring will be the mini ensemble, which allows the younger actor, ages five to seven, to investigate all aspects of theatre from acting to behind-the-scenes magic. Through exploration of sets, costumes, props and lights, students develop their imagination while inventing new worlds and characters. Using theatre games and acting exercises, they will focus on freeing the creative spirit of each child while building a dynamic ensemble of actors.