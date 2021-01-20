Davidson Community Players spring course registration now open

The Davidson Community Players, a nonprofit organization established to produce theatre that entertains, enriches and encourages community participation in the dramatic arts, is accepting registrations for all of its spring courses.
Classes are educational in nature with an emphasis on developing the student actor’s knowledge of and experience with the production process. Safety protocols due to COVID-19 will be in place, and class sizes will be limited. All classes run for one month beginning in February, and students may choose to continue with their classes each month through the end of May.
DCP courses offer a variety of performing opportunities for ages four to 16 years. Returning this spring will be the mini ensemble, which allows the younger actor, ages five to seven, to investigate all aspects of theatre from acting to behind-the-scenes magic. Through exploration of sets, costumes, props and lights, students develop their imagination while inventing new worlds and characters. Using theatre games and acting exercises, they will focus on freeing the creative spirit of each child while building a dynamic ensemble of actors.
Junior and senior ensembles are back and meet twice a week with a professional instructor to learn a wide range of theatrical skills such as acting, script reading, costuming, stage make-up, set design and construction. Junior ensembles are designed for the actor ages eight to 11. Senior ensembles are designed for the actor ages 12-16. These ensembles are perfect for the beginner or returning performer.
Back by popular demand are the musical theatre ensembles. There is a junior musical theatre ensemble for ages eight to 11 and a senior musical theatre ensemble for ages 12-16. These classes are for the budding musical theatre performer focusing on beginning techniques to develop the voice for theatre, ensemble dancing and performing music for the stage.
Mini ensembles, junior and senior ensembles, and the musical ensembles will feature a showcase production recorded for later viewing by friends and family members.
For additional details and prices, visit www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org or call the DCP office at 704-892-7953. Financial aid is available.
The North Carolina Theatre Conference recently honored Davidson Community Players the 2018 Constance Welsh Theatre for Youth Award. Each year, the NCTC Board of Directors presents the NCTC Awards to companies, schools and individuals that are active NCTC members and have exhibited leadership roles in their community, as well as artistic, professional or educational excellence.