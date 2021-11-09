Davidson hopeful ‘depth’ leads to successful season

Davidson basketball returns to the hardwood looking to improve on last season’s results.
Three starters are back from the 2020-21 team that finished 13-9 overall and 7-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Hyunjung Lee, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, became the first Wildcat to shoot at least 50 percent from the field (.508), 40 percent from 3-point range (.442) and 90 percent from the foul line (.900) in a season. Only 10 men’s college basketball players have accomplished that feat since 1992-93.
Lee averaged 13.5 points as a sophomore.
Bob McKillop’s 33rd season as Davidson head coach tipped off Tuesday night at home against Delaware. The game was not completed at press time.
“The strength of our team should be our depth,” McKillop said. “We have a good mixture of experience and youth.”
Frontcourt starters Luka Brajkovic (10.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Sam Mennenga (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) are also back for the Wildcats, who ranked 13th national in defensive rebounding percentage last season season.
In all, Davidson returns 10 letter winners and welcomes the addition of Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer, a 6-foot guard, as well the freshmen class of Desmond Watson (Columbus, Ohio), Chris Ford (Huntersville), Styrmir Thrastarson (Reykjavik, Iceland) and Michael Katsock (Washington, D.C.)
In seven seasons in the Atlantic 10, the Wildcats have won a regular season title (2015), tournament title (2018) and totaled 76 league wins (almost 11 per year) while recording an average finish of 4.4 in the 14-team conference.
The conference portion of the Wildcats’ schedule begins Dec. 30 at home against Duquesne.
“Every night is a battle in the A-10,” McKillop said, “and this year the conference will be as strong as ever.”