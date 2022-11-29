Davidson man killed in crash on I-77 near Langtree Road

A Davidson man was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a tractor-trailer Monday evening.

Patrick Calhoun Mays, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Swagger said that around 6 p.m. Monday, a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling south on Interstate 77 near the Langtree Road exit when it struck a 2006 Ford Focus. Calhoun was a passenger in the Focus, Swagger said.

He said the Focus was stopped in the right lane due to traffic, and the truck did not adequately reduce speed before hitting the car.

The driver of the Focus, Rebecca Mays, 56, also of Davidson, and a 15-year-old passenger were injured and transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The driver of the Volvo, Oleg Polishchuk, 52, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was not injured, Swagger said.

All occupants were restrained by seat belts. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor, Swagger said.

Polishchuk was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. He received a $15,000 secured bond.

I-77 was closed in the area for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.