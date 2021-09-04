Davie County's quick-strike offense too much for Lake Norman

Lake Norman’s option offense controlled the clock by pounding the ball on the ground 68 times, but Davie’s quick-strike offense offset that advantage for the Wildcats by scoring on six of eight possessions.

With Tate Carney running for three scores and Alex Summers throwing three touchdowns to three different receivers, the War Eagles had little trouble handling Lake Norman 42-28 in a home nonconference game on Friday.

Davie was scheduled to face North Davidson, but because of the North’s COVID-19 issues, coach Tim Devericks was left scrambling for a replacement foe. Lake Norman’s game against Statesville was canceled, so LN and Davie agreed to play on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Summers went 16 of 24 for 268 yards. While receiver Za’Haree Maddox dominated in the opener, this time the spotlight belonged to Brodie Smith, who made six catches for 152 yards. Smith, Zymere Hudson and Markel Summers, Alex’s cousin, reeled in the TD throws.

The Wildcats finished with 430 yards but turned the ball over three times and lost for the first time in three games. Davie, by contrast, played error-free and improved to 2-0.