 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davie County's quick-strike offense too much for Lake Norman
0 Comments
alert top story

Davie County's quick-strike offense too much for Lake Norman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LakeNormanCircle.jpg

Lake Norman’s option offense controlled the clock by pounding the ball on the ground 68 times, but Davie’s quick-strike offense offset that advantage for the Wildcats by scoring on six of eight possessions.

With Tate Carney running for three scores and Alex Summers throwing three touchdowns to three different receivers, the War Eagles had little trouble handling Lake Norman 42-28 in a home nonconference game on Friday.

Davie was scheduled to face North Davidson, but because of the North’s COVID-19 issues, coach Tim Devericks was left scrambling for a replacement foe. Lake Norman’s game against Statesville was canceled, so LN and Davie agreed to play on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Summers went 16 of 24 for 268 yards. While receiver Za’Haree Maddox dominated in the opener, this time the spotlight belonged to Brodie Smith, who made six catches for 152 yards. Smith, Zymere Hudson and Markel Summers, Alex’s cousin, reeled in the TD throws.

The Wildcats finished with 430 yards but turned the ball over three times and lost for the first time in three games. Davie, by contrast, played error-free and improved to 2-0.

The Davie star on defense was rush end Andrew Shuler, who made four tackles at the line of scrimmage or in the Lake Norman backfield. Mason Shermer blocked a field-goal attempt, and Shuler, Landon King and Jadon Davis recovered fumbles.

The Wildcats are now 2-1 and are scheduled to host Alexander Central Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics