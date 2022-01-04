Davis Medical Group welcomes doctor

Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek welcomes Jamila Wade, M.D., FACOG, MBA.
A board certified obstetrician and gynecologist by the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a Fellow in the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Wade received her medical education from St. Matthew’s University, Cayman Islands, British West Indies, a Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management from Davenport University, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.
Wade, M.D, FACOG, MBA, is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 704-978-2820. To learn more about Davis Medical Group, visit DavisMedicalGroup.com. Davis Medical Group, Obstetrics & Gynecology Fern Creek is located at 1446 Fern Creek Drive in Statesville.