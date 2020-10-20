Davis Regional offering $99 mammograms during October

During the month of October and in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Davis Regional Medical Center is offering mammograms for $99. To qualify for this special price, mammograms must be purchased in October but they may be redeemed at a later date.

In America, one in eight women will develop breast cancer. In 2020 it is estimated that a record 276,000 new cases will be diagnosed, and there is a one in 38 chance of dying from breast cancer.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important not to postpone annual screening mammograms. Davis Regional is encouraging women who may have delayed their mammograms to schedule the screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin immediately.

“When screenings are delayed, diagnosis is delayed, and treatment is delayed,” said Dr. Andrew Schneider, Davis Regional chief interventional radiologist “But the best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment. Women should not be afraid to get a mammogram. Many stringent safety precautions have been put in place in our imaging department to protect everyone from COVID-19. If you have put off your annual screening mammogram due to COVID, I recommend that you do not put it off any longer.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}