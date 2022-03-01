Daylight Saving Time can cause disruptions in sleep

Daylight Saving Time (DST), the yearly practice of setting clocks forward one hour between March and November has been observed in much of the United States since 1966. The idea behind DST is to “save” natural light, since spring, summer, and early fall days typically get dark later in the evening compared to late fall and winter days. The non-DST period between November and March is known as Standard Time.

When DST starts at 2 a.m. March 13, clocks will be set forward one hour, resulting in one less hour of sleep that night. Then, at 2 a.m. Nov. 6, clocks will be set back one hour.

While adjusting the time by one hour may not seem like too drastic a change, sleep experts have noted troubling trends that occur during the transition – particularly in March when we “spring forward.” The change can impact your mood and overall health, increasing your risk for gastrointestinal symptoms, headaches and joint pain, blood sugar and insulin system disruption, high blood pressure, seizures and hallucinations. Diminished sleep can also create problems during sleep, causing sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and other sleep disorder symptoms.