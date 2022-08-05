 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EnergyUnited

Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited's Bright Ideas Education Grant

  Updated
energyunited.jpg

Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited.

Educators who are interested in implementing a creative and innovative classroom project and submit their grant application for the cooperative’s Bright Ideas Education Grant program by Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a statewide drawing. Teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.

This year, EnergyUnited will award more than $40,000 this year to local educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools across the cooperative’s 19-county service area can apply for grants individually or as a team.

EnergyUnited is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers. Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $14.3 million in Bright Ideas funding for 13,536 projects supporting teachers and benefitting more than 2.8 million students.

The Bright Ideas grant program is part of EnergyUnited’s ongoing commitment to build a Brighter Future for our community. To learn more about this and other community outreach efforts, visit energyunited.com.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving more than 135,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina which include Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. Visit EnergyUnited online at www.energyunited.com to learn more.

