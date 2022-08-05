Deadline approaching for EnergyUnited's Bright Ideas Education Grant

Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited.
Educators who are interested in implementing a creative and innovative classroom project and submit their grant application for the cooperative’s Bright Ideas Education Grant program by Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a statewide drawing. Teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.
This year, EnergyUnited will award more than $40,000 this year to local educators for projects across all grade levels and subjects. Teachers at qualifying schools across the cooperative’s 19-county service area can apply for grants individually or as a team.
EnergyUnited is one of 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina offering Bright Ideas grants to local teachers. Since 1994, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have awarded more than $14.3 million in Bright Ideas funding for 13,536 projects supporting teachers and benefitting more than 2.8 million students.
The Bright Ideas grant program is part of EnergyUnited’s ongoing commitment to build a Brighter Future for our community. To learn more about this and other community outreach efforts, visit energyunited.com.