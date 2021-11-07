Deadline to sponsor wreath is Nov. 30

For those wishing to sponsor a wreath for the local Wreaths Across America ceremony, the deadline to do so for this year is Nov. 30. The ceremony is set for Dec. 18 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, and all are invited to attend the event, which has a mission of remembering, honoring and teaching as shown on the pictured logo. Volunteers for the ceremony are also being sought. To sponsor a wreath or sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NCIFHM. As noted on the website, there are 252 veteran graves at Willow Valley Cemetery, and the goal is to have a wreath for each grave.