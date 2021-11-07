 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadline to sponsor wreath is Nov. 30
0 Comments
alert top story

Deadline to sponsor wreath is Nov. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-7 wreaths
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For those wishing to sponsor a wreath for the local Wreaths Across America ceremony, the deadline to do so for this year is Nov. 30. The ceremony is set for Dec. 18 at noon at Willow Valley Cemetery, and all are invited to attend the event, which has a mission of remembering, honoring and teaching as shown on the pictured logo. Volunteers for the ceremony are also being sought. To sponsor a wreath or sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NCIFHM. As noted on the website, there are 252 veteran graves at Willow Valley Cemetery, and the goal is to have a wreath for each grave.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics