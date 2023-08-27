Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical centers announce Rebecca DeLucia, DNP, RN, RD, LDN, as network director of education.

DeLucia holds her Bachelor of Science in nutrition from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in Edinboro, Pa. She received her registered nurse diploma from Mercy School of Nursing in Charlotte, and her Master of Science in nursing-informatics from Aspen University in Aspen, Colo. She also holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice-Leadership from East Carolina University in Greenville.

She has been with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center since 2019 working as a registered nurse on the medical/surgical and critical care units and was named a DAISY Award recipient in 2022.

DeLucia is a member of the American Nurses Association, the North Carolina Nurses Association, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, and the Nursing Professional Development Association.