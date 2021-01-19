Dentists open new office in Mooresville

“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Trivedi. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”

Williamson Road Dental Care is located at 295 Williamson Road, Suite B, in Mooresville. The office is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 980-444-9970 or visiting http://WilliamsonRoadDentalCare.com/.

Dorninger earns Specialist designation

Cristin Dorninger with Southern Homes of The Carolinas is an expert at helping real estate buyers and sellers over the age of 55, thanks to her recently earned Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®.

“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires a speciﬁc understanding of their lifestyle and ﬁnancial needs,” said Dorninger. “Whether buying, selling or relocating, seniors can be conﬁdent that I will be able to help them every step of the way.”