Dentists open new office in Mooresville

Cynthia Cai, DDS, and Malav Trivedi, DMD, will soon be offering dental services to the community of Mooresville at their new office, Williamson Road Dental Care. The new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice is set to open on Feb. 5.
Williamson Road Dental Care will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Cai, Trivedi and their dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients. From routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services, patients can expect individualized care to help them keep their teeth for a lifetime.
“We are excited to be joining the Mooresville community to offer high-quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” said Cai. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”
Cai earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana and her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry.
Trivedi earned a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University in Greenville and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. He is an active member of the American Dental Association.
“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” said Trivedi. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”
Williamson Road Dental Care is located at 295 Williamson Road, Suite B, in Mooresville. The office is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 980-444-9970 or visiting http://WilliamsonRoadDentalCare.com/.
Dorninger earns Specialist designation
Cristin Dorninger with Southern Homes of The Carolinas is an expert at helping real estate buyers and sellers over the age of 55, thanks to her recently earned Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®.
“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires a speciﬁc understanding of their lifestyle and ﬁnancial needs,” said Dorninger. “Whether buying, selling or relocating, seniors can be conﬁdent that I will be able to help them every step of the way.”
The course helped Dorninger understand the particular needs, considerations and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older. This group may be handling transitions in their lifestyle, and their needs aren't the same as a ﬁrst-time home buyer or seller. They may be looking to retire, downsize or join an active adult community.
“The relationships that I form with my clients are very special, and they often become a part of my extended family,” said Dorninger, who has been a Lake Norman area resident for 20 years. “It's an honor to make seniors a focus of my business.”
She has been a local REALTOR® for seven years and lives with her family in Mooresville, so her in-depth local market knowledge is key to helping clients have successful home buying experiences in the Lake Norman area. “My clients are my priority, and I am an advocate for their best interests,” she said. “I guide them through the home buying and selling process in a caring and supportive way.”
For more information, visit MakeLakeNormanHome.com.
Diesel Barbershop opens first NC location
Diesel Barbershop announced its first shop in North Carolina is located in Mooresville Town Square, next to Lowe’s Foods.
The 10-station shop offers complete men’s barbering and grooming services; haircuts, neck shave, beard line-up and trim, face shaves, head shaves, and nose, ear or brow waxing. Customers can enjoy a cold local craft beer, take a shot at Frogger, Donkey Kong, or Space Invaders, and choose their own music or watch their favorite sport on one of the screens at every station.
The shop is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The staff is made up of professional and creative barbers and stylists.
“We’re really proud of the team we’ve put together,” said owner and area developer Dan Moriarty. “Everyone on the team is an experienced professional, and a pretty cool one at that. All we really care about is that customers love their haircut and the whole Diesel experience. That ‘No gossip, No drama, No kidding’ thing isn’t a gimmick — it’s a core value of the team. Men are going to like this place.”
For more information, visit https://www.dieselbarbershop.com. Follow Diesel Barbershop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DBSMooresvilleTownSquare, on Instagram and on Linkedin.
Real estate company opens second office
Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties and Christies International Real Estate announced the opening of its second Lake Norman area office in Mooresville. The office, located at 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite C, features an on-site lead broker and an on-site marketing coordinator as well as workspaces for partnered realtors and conference rooms.
“We've had great success in areas like The Point and the emerging waterfront along the northern shores of Lake Norman, this new office is the perfect location to better serve both our agents and clients,” said Reed Jackson, managing partner.
The new branch office is managed by Jackie Morgan, a longtime resident of The Harbour at The Point.
"Opening the new Northshore office allows us to expand our reach in Mooresville and the surrounding northern Lake Norman communities," said Morgan. "I am excited for our agents to have a local office space that enables them to better serve their clients."
Aloft Mooresville is area's newest hotel
Maya Hotels announced the opening of Mooresville-Lake Norman’s newest hotel, Aloft Mooresville. The newly built hotel from Marriott International’s tech-savvy and design-forward brand features 128 urban-inspired guestrooms. This property embodies Aloft’s updated brand design vision, reflecting its history and evolution as a future-focused brand for the next generation of global travelers. The Aloft Mooresville marks Maya Hotels’ fifth hotel investment in Mooresville in the last 25 years.
“We are incredibly excited to bring the upbeat Aloft brand to the Mooresville / Lake Norman market,” said J.D. Deva, chief executive officer of Maya Hotels. “We are pleased to grow our relationship with Marriott and to continue our investment into the Mooresville area.”
Located in the Langtree Lake Norman mixed-use development, the new Aloft Mooresville will provide a space for corporate and leisure travelers alike. Guests will enjoy amenities such as Re:fuel by Aloft℠, serving up gourmet-grab-and-go options around the clock; Splash, the indoor pool; the state-of-the art Re:charge fitness center, and Aloft’s signature W XYZ® Bar, with an extensive cocktail menu.
“The Aloft Mooresville boasts colorful public areas and modern style, bringing a hip new social scene to the area,” remarked Parimal Thakor, vice president, Maya Hotels. “We are thrilled to bring an eclectic experience, with exciting art and music, to our guests and the Mooresville community.” Aloft Hotels was born from a progressive mindset, inspired by urban loft spaces, with an open and airy feel. The Aloft Mooresville’s personality comes to life in its public spaces, inspired by creativity and free thinking.
Each of the hotel’s 128 guestrooms feature 55-inch smart TVs with seamless connectivity and complimentary on-demand content, free Wi-Fi. Marriott brands were the first in the industry to introduce Mobile Key, the industry’s first keyless entry system. Marriott Bonvoy members can use the Marriott Bonvoy app on their smartphone or Apple Watch as their room key wherever available.
“We look forward to welcoming guests to the new Aloft Mooresville,” explained Tina Waddell, general manager, Aloft Mooresville. “Community members and guests checking into Aloft Mooresville can expect a hotel experience that is inviting and unique.”