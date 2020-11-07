Dillon Fail to be remembered at Out of the Darkness Walk

Susan Fail and the Mooresville Graded School District are teaming up to remember a student who took his life earlier this year.

Fail’s 18-year-old Dillon died in June but his life is being celebrated today in the hopes of making sure no other family has to deal with this sorrow and loss.

Dillon’s life will be celebrated at the Out of the Darkness Walk today. This year’s walk will be different due to COVID-19.

A few family and friends will stream live at 4:30 p.m. from Coach Joe Popp Stadium at Mooresville High School.

Others can join in by walking in their neighborhood at 4:30 p.m. and take video or pictures and post to social member with the hashtags #teamDillon and #OutOfTheDarkness. Donations are accepted but not required. To join visit https://afsp.donordrive.com/team/257689.

Those participating in the walk are asked to wear a teal or purple T-shirt.