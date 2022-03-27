Director of preschool and children's ministry hired

Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspects of ministry for children and their parents, including a new Trinity weekday preschool opening at the church in September.

“Terry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, but more importantly, she has a love for children and their education. Her passion for helping children and their parents discover a biblical worldview is a tremendous asset for our church and the community we serve,” said Dr. Mark Harris, senior pastor, when announcing the hiring.

Trinity currently offers age-appropriate preschool and children’s Bible education classes that include crafts, music and art on Sunday mornings and enjoyable hands-on missions education sessions on Wednesday evenings.

Lyons is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian education. Formerly, she was a teacher at First Baptist Church Weekday Preschool in Mooresville and at Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte. Her professional and volunteer preschool and children’s ministry experience spans more than 30 years.

Trinity Baptist Church is located at 221 Ervin Road. Additional information is available on the church website at trinitybaptist.com.