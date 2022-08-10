Director of surgical services named at local hospital

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has named Amanda Helms, MSN, RN, CNOR, director of surgical services.

Helms received her Master of Science in nursing, leadership and management from Western Governors University. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and her Associate of Science in nursing from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Salisbury. She is pursuing her Master of Business Administration in data analytics from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Born and reared in North Carolina, Helms first joined the Lake Norman team in 2021 and plans to continue to foster growth and exceptional care to the community in this role.

“I’m excited to be leading a growing team and look forward to being a resource for all employees. I have an open door policy and encourage professional growth and internal development,” Helms said.

To learn more about surgical services at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, visit lnrmc.com.