Director of women’s services named

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has named Nicole Crotts, RN, BSN, as director of women’s services.

Nicole Crotts holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina. She has been a registered nurse for more than 24 years and joins Lake Norman Regional Medical Center from Davis Regional Medical Center, where she served the Davis team for more than 20 years.

During her time at Davis, Crotts, received the first ever DAISY Nurse Leader Award. Nurse leaders who receive this award are recognized for creating an environment where trust, compassion, mutual respect, continued professional development and ethical behavior are modeled and supported. They are available and responsive to the needs of their team which positively impacts their ability to provide quality, compassionate care.

To learn more about Women’s Services at Lake Norman Regional, which is located in Mooresville at 171 Fairview Road, visit LNRMC.com.