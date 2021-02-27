Discover 3-D design and printing with Tinkercad

If you’ve been curious about 3-D printing but aren’t entirely sure what the technology is used for, join the Catawba County Library for two upcoming classes that will help unravel the mystery.

The first, “Introduction to Tinkercad,” will take place live via Zoom March 3 at 4 p.m. Tinkercad is a form of computer-assisted design (CAD) software that can be used to produce simple sculptures in three dimensions – depth, width and height. Thanks to Tinkercad’s free collection of digital tools, participants can easily create 3-D designs by simply dragging and dropping shapes.

Tinkercad software is simple enough for beginners to feel comfortable using, but it’s also versatile enough to turn out more complex models. Many teachers, children, students, hobbyists and designers rely on it for quick, easy-to-manage projects.

During the library’s introductory class, participants will learn how to set up an account, complete online tutorials, produce basic designs, share and print designs and discover other Tinkercad tools. They’ll also learn about some of the ways that library patrons have made use of the software, like generating items for a Christmas light display, reproducing pieces for a model train and replicating broken parts for toys and figurines.