HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents FOOTHILLS POPS: DISNEY IN CONCERT-A Dream IS A Wish featuring Broadway-caliber singers Terron Brooks, Deidre Donovan, Stephanie Gerson and Aaron Philips on Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts© All rights reserved.

DISNEY IN CONCERT-A Dream IS a Wish transports audiences into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney animated feature films to discover that dreams really do come true. Join us as we awaken a little mermaid who longs to be human, a lion cub who struggles to find his place in the circle of life, and two sisters who wish to warm a frozen relationship. The stories of “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Aladdin” and more, are told through the talents of four Broadway-caliber singers, original Disney film footage and sweeping orchestral scores performed by Western Piedmont Symphony and conducted by Maestro Matthew Troy. The magic of Disney storytelling comes to life once again and reminds us anew that anything is possible, “… if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.”

“This concert of fun, beloved, enduring songs is not just for the young, but the young at heart. I am excited to extend an invitation to our entire community to be a part of the magical musical journey. This truly is MUSIC FOR YOU!” noted Troy.

Western Piedmont Symphony FOOTHILLS POPS concert series is sponsored by Broyhill Family Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture Foundation and Imagine One Hospitality, with support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council. This season, WPS will participate via concerts and events in ways that will connect people and communities through the power of live music during the regional Art of Compassion campaign, “Acts of Kindness.”

About the artists

Terron Brooks is a singer-songwriter, recording artist, actor, motivational speaker, author and producer who has credits from the Broadway stage: Simba in Disney’s “The Lion King” and Seaweed in “Hairspray,” to the television screen’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Based in Los Angeles, Brooks has had the opportunity to perform at The Ahmanson (“The Secret Garden”), The Pantages (“The Lion King,” “Hairspray”) and The Hollywood Bowl (“Kinky Boots”). He’s best remembered for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award winning NBC miniseries “The Temptations.” He is a two-time NAACP image award nominee for best supporting actor and an Ovation nominee for best featured actor. Brooks has sung with world-class artists Stevie Wonder, David Foster, Phil Collins, One Republic and Smokey Robinson. He is the co-creator and star of “The Soul of Broadway,” reimagining classic Broadway favorites, and has produced, written and recorded his own records available digitally everywhere.

Deidre Donovan began her relationship with Disney at the age of 5 when she performed the opening number from “Beauty and the Beast” for her kindergarten class during show and tell. Awed by Donovan’s passion, her teacher told her mom she should do musical theatre and now she gets to live out her own fairy tale singing this music with the symphony. A San Diego native, she graduated from UC Irvine with honors in musical theatre. Shortly thereafter, she moved to NYC where she has performed in “The Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” “Hairspray” at the Paper Mill Playhouse, “Fingers and Toes” at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, “S’Wonderful” at Westchester Broadway Theatre and as Jo in “Little Women” at Sierra Repertory Theatre. Donovan has also traveled extensively as a performer with the USO Show Troupe, making appearances everywhere from military bases to national television. Other highlights include tap dancing with the Honey Taps ensemble located in the tri-state area and a handful of commercials appearances. She resides in New York City with her husband Mike and their five children.

Stephanie Gerson has a wide range of credits to her name: from theater and theme parks to cruise ships and a favorite National Anthem vocalist. As a proud member of Actor’s Equity, Gerson has been seen as a lead vocalist and Mrs. Claus in the Rockette’s Radio City Christmas Spectacular National Tour and appeared in “I Love A Piano” as Ginger at Moonlight Stage Productions in Vista California. Regional Theater credits: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (narrator), “Smokey Joe’s Café” (Delee), “Nine” (Carla), “Cats” (Jellylorum), “Beauty and the Beast” (Babette), “The Full Monty” (Estelle), “The Buddy Holly Story” (Vi, Mary Lou), “Meet Me in St. Louis” (Lucille), “Sweeny Todd,” “Richard Sherman’s Pazzazz.” Other theater credits include: “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” (Lucy), “Grease” (Sandy), and “The Wizard of Oz” (Dorothy). She is an active member of New York City’s most well-known gospel choir, Michael McElroy’s Broadway Inspirational Voices. She also regularly lifts the spirits of America’s troops and their families with the USO Show Troupe.

Phillips is an Ovation Award nominated actor/singer, proud member of Actor’s Equity, and can frequently be seen on film and TV. Past theater credits include: “Jekyll and Hyde” (John Utterson), “Batboy: The Musical” (Batboy/Edgar), “Songs for a New World” and “Les Misérables” (Foreman/Combeferre). Opera credits include: “La Boheme” with the Greensboro Opera Company, conducted by Valery Ryvkin, “Pirates of Penzance” (Pirate King) and “Lakme” (Frederic) by Delibes. Phillips recently appeared in a staged reading of “The Bone Wars” (O’Conner) with the prestigious New York playwright group, Youngbloods. You may have seen Aaron as Carl, half of the duo that is the face of Lipton Iced Tea. He is also an accomplished voice-over talent and can be heard in video games such as “World of Warcraft,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Red Dead Redemption” and “Lord of the Rings.” He is a man of many voices for commercials, cartoons, and music sessions everywhere. Phillips has been a Disney fan his entire life, and is happy to help bring this music to fans of all ages

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $30, $40 or $50 for adults and $10 for students with valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir. (on U.S. 321). All programs, artists, venues, prices and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony’s 2023-2024 season — MUSIC FOR YOU — expresses human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 59th season continues with Masterworks: Other Worlds featuring the world’s premier pipa artist Wu Man and works by Tchaikovsky, Jiping Zhao and Respighi on Oct. 21. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony’s 2023-24 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.