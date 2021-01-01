 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, 10 ADAs take oath of office
View Comments
top story

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, 10 ADAs take oath of office

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman took the oath of office Friday at the Iredell County Hall of Justice Annex with her husband, Michael Lunsford, and daughter, Kathryn, by her side. Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham administered the oath.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Following Kirkman’s swearing in, Graham administered the oath to 10 of Kirkman’s assistant district attorneys, Regina Mahoney, Courtney Marlowe, Megan Powell, Crystal Beale, Scott Cranford, Elizabeth Floyd, Mikko Red Arrow, Carrie Nitzu, Reagan Hill and Josh Whaley. 

Kirkman started her fourth term as district attorney for Prosecutorial District 32 on Friday.

View Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics