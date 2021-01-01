District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, 10 ADAs take oath of office

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman took the oath of office Friday at the Iredell County Hall of Justice Annex with her husband, Michael Lunsford, and daughter, Kathryn, by her side. Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham administered the oath.
Following Kirkman’s swearing in, Graham administered the oath to 10 of Kirkman’s assistant district attorneys, Regina Mahoney, Courtney Marlowe, Megan Powell, Crystal Beale, Scott Cranford, Elizabeth Floyd, Mikko Red Arrow, Carrie Nitzu, Reagan Hill and Josh Whaley.
Kirkman started her fourth term as district attorney for Prosecutorial District 32 on Friday.