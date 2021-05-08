District attorney's office appreciative of law enforcement officers

May 9-16, 2021, is National Police Week. In 1962 President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. This week is a time to honor those officers who were lost in the line of duty and to recognize the dedication and bravery of those who continue to serve and protect our communities.

In North Carolina, one of the duties of district attorneys, as well as that of assistant district attorneys, is to advise law enforcement officers in their district. (North Carolina General Statutes 7A-61.) In my district (Alexander and Iredell counties) there are seven agencies which we advise – the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Mooresville Police Department, the Statesville Police Department, the Taylorsville Police Department, the Troutman Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Advising officers can mean anything from advising about next steps to take in an investigation to advising which charges are appropriate in a given situation to advising on issues of arrest, interrogation or searches, just to name a few. In my district, law enforcement officers have my personal cell phone number as well as the personal cell phone numbers of each of my assistant district attorneys. I encourage officers to call me or my staff members any time if situations arise where they need our advice.