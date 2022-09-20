District attorney's staff celebrates Dove House anniversary

alert featured
All students have been evacuated from Mooresville High School due to a threat to the building, school officials said in an announcement to par…
The parents of an infant are facing charges after authorities responded to a CPR in progress call near Mooresville on Sunday afternoon.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville welcomes Stephen Mericle, M.D. He is joining Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and …
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman didn’t speak often at public meetings, but when he spoke, people listened.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 4-8. For more information regarding specific plots of…
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved three capital projects at Monday night’s board meeting.
Wanting to make the playground fully inclusive so that all of the students at Rocky River Elementary School could enjoy the equipment spurred …
Darlene Knapp testified that her husband punched her at least twice in the face when she brought some fresh water to him. Inside his bedroom, Tom knocked her down, then pulled her up onto the bed by her hair.
Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, this fa…