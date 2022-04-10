District governor visits local Civitan Club

Mark Curran, the current governor for N.C. District West Civitan visited the Mooresville Club on Wednesday for a “discover” meeting, which was designed to allow guests to “discover “ the great things Civitan and, specifically, the Mooresville club are doing.

During his visit, Curran spoke to attending members and guests on current happenings in the Civitan organization. Jim Bullard also highlighted some of the opportunities to help within the local club. At the meeting, Curran also inducted the club’s newest member, Courtney McLain into the Civitan family.

The Mooresville Civitan Club meets the first and third Wednesdays each month at the Golden Corral restaurant beginning at 11:45 a.m. Anyone interested in volunteering to help support Special Olympics, HealthReach Community Clinic, FeedNC, Hospice House, Christian Mission and other great organization, can contact Bullard at jimbullard3832@gmail.com or call 704-614-6747.