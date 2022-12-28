‘Do something small every day to make a change’

Encouraging people to do one kind thing every day for somebody else is one of the messages that Amanda Race of Mooresville would like to get out.

“Just one kind thing,” she said, “because, that’s all it takes.”

Offering support, reaching out to others and showing kindness are attributes that Race wants to see in society to help bring about a change in the world and help those suffering from issues of mental health and thoughts of suicide.

Race’s journey with suicide prevention, and in particular military suicide, began when her oldest son joined the U.S. Marine Corps and she began to see a change in him. Since he was a little boy, Race noted, he wanted to be a Marine.

With no other family members serving in the military, she said she didn’t know where this came from, but “since he was little he said ‘this is what I am going to do.’”

When he reached age 15 or 16, Race said it looked more certain that he was taking this route and going to join the military. So she began to research and learn what she could about it especially when she began to hear stories about how much they change.

“All the branches are very different and the process they go through is very different. So the more I looked into the Marine Corps, when he started leaning that way, I would say at about 16 that was really his focus,” Race shared. “So the more I looked into that, we heard a lot of stories about how he’s not going to come back the same person.”

Noting that he qualified very high on his ASVAB test, and they wanted him in intelligence, Race said she told him ‘do this, do this.’ However, now at age 17 and as she noted “with the “tough guy mentality,” he had different plans and he went right in as a tanker. He served four years, left the military, and is now working in the private sector.

“So you’re dealing with the tough guys. There was a lot of things with him that I saw change. He definitely did come back very different, but it was a prideful different after boot camp.”

It was after his second year that Race said she really noticed a change. Not being one to ask for help but dealing with it himself, she continued in her research of various organizations.

“Stop Soldier Suicide was the one that really stuck out to me,” she shared.

There were several things about Stop Soldier Suicide that, as she put it, grabbed her with one being you get the same person every time you call. This would eliminate the having to retell your story to multiple people and cause additional frustration and possibly give up.

“Imagine you’re in a mental health crisis, you don’t want to have to retell your story every time.”

Another aspect that seemed to set them apart for her, she noted, is if someone misses their phone appointment, they’re not dismissed, but “they identify the fact that if you’re not talking, you probably need us even more than you did before.” They will continue working to get that person to where they need to be to receive the proper care and therapy.

And thirdly, she noted, “if you’re active military you can reach out to them and there’s a confidentiality clause where command will never know, and that’s a big thing.”

Race shared that when she first learned about Stop Soldier Suicide, she began participating in the online challenges that they offer, such as doing a hundred miles in May or dog walks or additional challenges they place on their site. But, she noted, it was not just the challenges, it was more about spreading awareness.

Looking more into this organization and the mentor on the site, T.J. Blake, a veteran himself, and all he does to help his fellow veterans, “he’s really what got me to pay attention.”

So in May, which is a big month being both Military Appreciation Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, Race said she signed up for the challenge and began planning a 5K, which she wanted to organize to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide.

Focused on having the event on May 22 because, Race said, “there’s the 22 attached to suicide” noting there are 22 deaths per day, but “those numbers fluctuate, but it’s more of a movement than anything,” she continued. So with the date in mind, she had three weeks to plan this huge event.

Getting the resources out and raising awareness is how it started, she shared.

Tickets were $22 — $222 per organization — on May 22 and then they added 22 signs throughout the route of people lost to suicide, which she noted were found to be very beneficial.

“Most Americans who consider themselves patriotic, like it makes you feel good to wave an American flag, it makes you feel good to chant USA, so people are quick to do those things because it makes them feel good,” Race said, “but unfortunately when dealing with these types of situations, you have to make people feel yucky and that’s not by waving a flag. That’s by putting photos in their face. That’s a real person.” And she admits she is “very in your face.”

Race said that she “tried very hard to make connections with the families (who had lost a loved one to suicide) and hear the stories because the stories are important. It matters, but I only had three weeks. So I reached out to as many as I could and unfortunately there’s still families that are very quiet about it and they don’t want people knowing that is how they lost them. There’s still some shame attached to it and embarrassment and it’s very unfortunate because you died in service from service.”

She noted that they weren’t ready to talk, to which she added “is OK.” Her hope is to get the information out and the resources out and for people to understand that this is happening.

And now during the holiday season, it can be even more of a difficult time for many as Race shared “if you look at the numbers, people are more depressed during the holidays.” While she didn’t have exact reports as to the why, she did say that more are depressed during this time, and Jan. 1 is the highest ranked time for suicide, she noted.

She also shared that those who have not been deployed are among those with the higher numbers of suicide, which she said, most people don’t know.

Race said that she has sponsored the 5K for several years. On the first one, she had to name it and called it Let’s Talk Strength, which has become the name of her organization and be found both online at www.letstalkstrength.com as well as on Facebook.

After the 5K she became serving more in the community with the premise being doing small things with great love, she said.

“If you can just do something small, you have no idea how much it affects somebody,” Race shared.

When the 13 soldiers died in Afghanistan, she did just that when she approached restaurants to set up 13 place settings to honor those fallen soldiers. Noting that she didn’t make up this movement, but she offered it locally, she had 65 restaurants participating along with several other businesses. Pinnacle Hair Institute was one she said called her and said, “we’re not a restaurant, but a hair salon” but they wanted to do something so they left a chair empty throughout the day.

While not everyone she approached participated, those that did encouraged and uplifted her and helped her to move forward with her plans.

One restaurant in particular that she witnessed the impact was at Famous Toastery on Brawley School Road. They had an entire section closed off dedicated to these 13 and held those spots even when the need for tables was evident.

“I just stood there and cried because it was just so amazing,” shared Race.

With many in the town focusing on suicide prevention and mental health and the task force in place that is working on this as well, it was decided that the theme of this year’s Veterans Day parade would also be focused on this. Having attended her 5K, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins suggested they contact Race and get her ideas for the parade.

Race noted that she and Katie Stankiewicz put the mental health part of the parade together. Wanting to hand out something at the parade that didn’t want it to end up being thrown on the ground at the end of it, she strongly encouraged handing out bracelets from the various organizations. Therefore, Race said her organization Let’s Talk Strength put out bracelets, as did Soul to Sole Connection, for which Stankiewicz serves as executive director/CEO, Stop Soldier Suicide and Crystal Hobbs and Mike Hoffman with NAMI, which put out 2,000 bracelets. And those bracelets provide resources on them, she said.

Later, Race said she entered a business saw some teens, and one was wearing one of those bracelets which had been given to him by a friend. “So these 16-year-olds are sharing resources with their friends. It was amazing! And it’s just small victories like that that is like ‘okay it’s working.’

While her experience is with the military, Race noted that “it’s a problem everywhere. There’s no discrimination. No discrimination with mental health and suicide.”

Race will plan a 5K every May, she noted, but other than that doesn’t really plan any other events. Her goal she said is to raise awareness and get resources out.

“And, if somebody needs something, we will try to get them connected or I talk to moms who have lost their kids to suicide a lot. It’s like an open line of someone there for you,” she said.

She said she has bounced some ideas around with others about meetings and is considering some classes for military and their families.

“There are a lot of ideas out there. I’m just trying to get my head around how we can make it happen,” Race shared.

Saving a life is what matters to her, and she does what works to do just that using life experiences to guide and direct.

She wants to get the message out that “not one person can change the whole world in one day, but if we all do something small every day, eventually we will change the world. It’s just that whole idea of trying to encourage people to do one small thing for people every day. One small thing because it’s really all it takes.”

Resources:

Stop Soldier Suicide

Vets4Warriors peer support

1-855-838-8255

NAMI/National Alliance on Mental Health

1-800-950-NAMI or text 62640

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-TALK (8255) 24/7

IN CRISIS call 988