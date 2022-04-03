Doctor earns Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

In a brief, but special surprise ceremony, psychiatrist Dr. Lucy Preyer, who volunteers at Mooresville’s HealthReach Clinic, was honored for her extraordinary and dedicated service to the medical clinic.

Preyer was nominated for and won the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, and during the ceremony with the other staff and volunteers by her side, was presented with the prestigious medallion for her volunteer service, which recognizes the top 20-25 volunteers across the state.

As the staff convened in the waiting area on the afternoon of March 24, Angela Holland, assistant director of the clinic, called Preyer to please come forward and made the special announcement, sharing the nomination letter by Dr. Sabrina Niggel, executive director of the clinic, who was unable to be present for the event.

The nomination letter noted that “one of the biggest voids that exists in health care today — both within our community and across the nation — is mental health care. Particularly given the harsh challenges imposed on individuals and families by the COVID-19 pandemic, access to mental health services has become a critical need.

She continued by sharing that their “small but mighty clinic has proudly responded to the increased need for mental health services, thanks to one small but mighty volunteer psychiatrist, Dr. Lucy Preyer.

“When Dr. Preyer retired after operating a private psychiatry practice for 25 years, she was just getting started. She began volunteering at HealthReach in 2019 a few hours each week, consulting with patients whose mental health needs were beyond the scope of our primary care providers. Dr. Preyer provides one-on-one care for patients struggling with mental health disorders, including depression, eating disorders, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and suicidal ideation. She also makes herself available every day of the week to our other clinicians, providing them with advice about how to recognize signs of mental illness and develop appropriate treatment plans.

“Dr. Preyer’s service makes it possible for our low-income, uninsured patients to access superior mental health care completely free of charge. Her selfless service has improved the quality of life for countless HealthReach patients and — without question — has saved lives.”

It was shared that Preyer increased her time at the clinic when she realized the patients needed her more than just a few hours each week and noted the fact that during 2020 when COVID hit hard, she increased her hours.

“When the pandemic first hit and the doors of HealthReach were shut for a period of 10 weeks, Dr. Preyer found every way possible to ensure that her patients could continue receiving her care,” Holland shared. “She even brought lawn chairs and sat with patients in the parking lot — keeping a safe distance while COVID was running rampant. During the pandemic of 2020, Dr. Preyer more than tripled the number of patients she saw over the previous year.”

“It belongs to all of you,” Preyer said when it was announced she had won. She said that she was “humbled and overwhelmed” to receive the award.

Loved by the entire staff, they all cheered and showered her with words of congratulations and proceeded to gather for a group photo to commemorate and celebrate the occasion.

Preyer expressed her thanks for each one of them and as was noted during the presentation, Preyer “makes each and every one of us feel important. It never ceases to amaze us that every day when Dr. Preyer volunteers, she thanks us for allowing her to serve.”