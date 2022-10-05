Doctor joins Mooresville surgical practice

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery welcomes Dr. Creighton Fiscina, FACS, a minimally invasive general surgeon. He is joining Dr. Ryan Heider and physician assistant Catherine Wilson in the surgical practice.

Dr. Fiscina is a board-certified general surgeon with advanced skills in laparoscopy and is a certified expert in robotic surgeries. He received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies, and completed his general surgery residency at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Florida, which is a level one trauma, burn and cancer center for Central Florida for adults and children.

Dr. Fiscina has received numerous awards, including the Physician Excellence Award 2021, the Top Physician Award for outstanding Press Ganey Scores in the country for patient satisfaction 2021 and 2019, and the Caring Heart Award.

He has performed thousands of operations and specializes in diaphragmatic hernias, gastroesophageal reflux disease, abdominal wall and groin hernias, small and large bowel surgical issues, gallbladder disease, splenic disorders, skin cancers and GIST tumors.

Dr. Fiscina is accepting new patients. His office is at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. To learn more about minimally invasive general surgery or to schedule an appointment in Mooresville or Statesville, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-4584.