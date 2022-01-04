Doctor relocates practice

Starting Dec. 27, Dr. Robert Grajewski, M.D., FACS, relocated his practice to Davis Medical Group, Urology Statesville, 218 Old Mocksville Road, Suite 1-G in Statesville. To learn more or to schedule an in-person or Telehealth appointment, call the office at 704-873-6863. For more information about Davis Medical Group, visit davismedicalgroup.com .

Dr. Grajewski is board certified in urology and attended medical school at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, New York. He has professional affiliations with the American Urological Association, the American Society of Clinical Urologists and the American College of Surgeons.