On March 3, 1873, the area once known as “Moore’s Sliding” was incorporated and officially named the Town of Mooresville. Most residents have seen the magnificent display on Main Street spotlighting some of the town’s history. However, there is far more we can learn about our people and our beloved town.

One hundred and fifty years later, the town and the residents are celebrating 15 decades of community history and memories with numerous events scheduled throughout 2023.

The first gathering was held on Jan. 14 — fireworks and festivities. It was cold but that did not keep the people away. Mooresville residents of all ages, bundled in coats, scarves and gloves, flocked to Langtree to enjoy the festivities.

The Ninja Run was a popular challenge. Food trucks offered numerous choices for dinner and the children had plenty of activities to keep them occupied. The outstanding fireworks display started at 7 and it did not disappoint. A huge “shout out” and “thank you” to Randy Marion for sponsoring this spectacular kickoff event.

The next scheduled event occurs in February. In honor of Mooresville’s Sesquicentennial Anniversary Celebration — the town of Mooresville, the Mooresville Public Library and the 150th Anniversary Planning Committee present “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” documentary.

This free event is at The Charles Mack Citizen Center on Main Street in Downtown Mooresville on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

The documentary focuses on living memories of current Mooresville residents, personal photographs, oral histories, and notable events that occurred during the past century and a half. In addition, there will be speakers, appetizers, memorabilia and fellowship. All are invited to enjoy this historic documentary.

The 60-minute film is produced and directed by Shawn Eckles of Iredell County Television and narrated by the Rev. Curtis Johnson, Sharnetta Clark-Gordon and the Rev. Gavin Gabriel. The videographer, Antony “AJ” Smith, captures it all.

The planning process

The project is the brainstorm of Johnson, a lifelong resident of Mooresville. He approached the Mooresville Public Library with the concept, which was then presented to the town — they enthusiastically endorsed the idea.

“By me studying my history, it makes me a better person. When I talk to people now, I talk through my own eyes and my own experience,” said Johnson as he reflects on the months he spent working on the project. “The Lord said to take my experiences and my talent and do this project.”

After taking a deep breath, he continues. “Now I can see the beginning of the harvest. I hope this documentary opens conversation,” says Johnson, “so people will know more — understand more — and all of us will have a better relationship toward one another.”

In September of 2022, Johnson and a team of volunteers invited interested community members to meet at the Heritage House, hosted by Mike Cook of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, to kick off the project.

The four-month planning process has been a labor of love for those involved and will be a treasure for future generations.

When asked about the planning process, Cook recalls his early childhood friendship with Commissioner Thurman Houston. “Thurman and I are best friends. We grew up together — living within walking distance of each other’s homes — playing together on a daily basis; however, we were teenagers before we could attend the same school or sit at a restaurant table or go to a movie together,” he pauses. “That is why I got on board with this amazing project. I want our community to embrace race relations and through education and understanding, we can work together. I am hopeful this documentary will spotlight history and help everyone understand what it was like in our past so we can better move forward in the future.”

Houston, who has lived in Mooresville his entire life, spoke at the Fireworks Festival. When asked what he loves about Mooresville, he answers, “When I first came on the board, there were about 15,000 people [in our small town,]” Houston said as he looked out at the crowd. There are more than 50,000 people living in Mooresville now. He continues, “I was born and raised here … and even though we’ve grown, I can still feel that ‘hometown’ feeling. That is the greatest thing … even with all of the newcomers we have … we still have that feeling we are family.” He pointed at the crowd and repeated himself, “We are family here in Mooresville and we’re keeping that tradition. That is what I love about this town.”

Gabriel is one the youngest members of the team who is compiling and creating the documentary. He is a sixth generation Catawba County resident. Gabriel grew up on the land where his ancestors were originally enslaved.

While in high school, Gabriel was the secretary of the North Carolina NAACP Youth and College Division. After leaving that position, he left the role of activism behind him. With dreams of “big city life” inspiring him, he eventually moved to New York City; however, he returned to the Mooresville area in 2018 because — as he claims — “Home is home and family is family. Family brought me back.”

With ministry in his heart, he became the senior pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church on Neel Avenue in Mooresville and also works for a nonprofit organization — Profound Gentlemen — that helps male educators of color.

He enthusiastically speaks about being part of the documentary. During the interviewing process, he was honored to spotlight his own grandmother, Shelva-Jean Mayhew Gabriel, who graduated from Dunbar High School and had fabulous stories to tell. Unfortunately, Gabriel recounts, “She passed away before she could tell her story to the camera.”

Thankfully, Gabriel did get to hear about his grandmother’s life and her perspective. “The interesting thing is,” he adds, “we all have a story to tell that is directly related to Black history in Mooresville. I learned so much about the area, the people of Mooresville and myself. We are picking up pieces of our history — connecting them — and learning from it.”

As Gabriel talks about the team meetings while working on the documentary, he says, “We had a lot of enlightening moments where we thought to ourselves and each other ‘That makes so much sense’.” He adds, “This documentary helped us open the door to our past. Most of the things we learned were not necessarily sad things — most of them were joyous.”

In Gabriel’s opinion, “The consistency during the interviewing process was — be the individual white or black — that Mooresville didn’t have the same amount of racial problems as the rest of the country.” During his grandmother’s lifetime — and at the heart of the civil rights movement — there was unrest and often violence all over America. However, Mooresville stayed peaceful by comparison. Gabriel adds, “That is because everybody knew their place.

“Generally speaking,” says Gabriel. “I have been so blessed to hear these stories from our seniors. I tell them think of me as the grandchild who has not been listening to you all of these years, because I want you to know that I am listening now and I hear you,” states Gavin Gabriel who wants to help elevate Black voices. He believes it is good to talk about the past — learn from it — and then more forward

A few of the individuals interviewed and places spotlighted

The following are some of the numerous Mooresville residents who were interviewed and/or spotlighted:

Dynamic radio DJ Vivian Ramsey Brandon who hosts the show “Morning Glory” on WHIP; actress, producer, writer, motivational speaker and environmentalist Karen Abercrombie; artist Dr. Selma Burke, who was commissioned in 1944 to sculpt a likeness of President Franklin Roosevelt, which to this day, is still the profile seen on the dime; Mooresville musicians Tony Bowers plays with Antony Hamilton and Trevina Johnson, who works with Mary J. Blyth; Terry Graham, successful businessman who owned Terry’s Taxi and 4-6 Diner (his son Craig Sloan will speak on his behalf; Winnie L. Hooper, the woman with an enormous heart for children and a dream to help them thrive (Ronnie Hooper is speaking on behalf of his mother); the Rev. Curtis Johnson, president of Mooresville/South Iredell Branch of the NAACP, retired pastor who was also a DJ for ministry on WHIP “Making Much of Jesus” on Sunday mornings; the Rev. John E. McKenzie; Helen Nixon who attended Dunbar from elementary through high school; Thurman Houston, commissioner of Ward 2 in Mooresville; and Vance Neill owner of the baseball team called The Mooresville Negro Demon Tigers (his daughter Barbara will speak on his behalf.) This is a small sample of the fabulous Mooresville residents who are interviewed and honored in this documentary.

There are also numerous businesses and facilities that will be spotlighted during the film including Terry’s Taxis and WH Bryant A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home — both successful Mooresville businesses that have interesting history in their stories.

In addition, there are intriguing stories about students and teachers from Dunbar High School. The school has a long history. It was originally called Dunbar (after Paul Laurence Dunbar, the nationally known poet in the 1800s, and Naurice F. Woods was the principal at the school for 35 years. When he retired in 1972, the school was renamed Woods in his honor and renamed a third time in 1993 — N. F. Woods Advanced Technology. His legacy lives on through the memories of the students who attended those schools.

The West End Recreation Center was built in 1965. Winnie L. Hooper was its first director. The objective was to provide activities and programs for the neighborhood. She was beloved by all because of her benevolence toward children and seniors and her dedication and service to the Mooresville community. The recreation center was later renamed The Winnie L. Hooper Center in her honor.

In addition — to emphasize the firm foundation of faith in the Black community — there are numerous churches highlighted in the documentary including Reid’s Memorial Church on Broad Street (celebrating 155 years; currently the pastor is the Rev. Harley); Bethesda Church on Shearers Road (Pastor William Puryear): Shinnsville United Church of Christ on Winford Road (Pastor/Dr. Betty Graves); Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Senior Pastor Gabriel); and Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church. This 148-year-old house of God (located on Brawley School Road) is tucked between the Lake Norman Fire Department and the entrance to The Point. Percell Vandeburg — at 91, he is the oldest member of Morrows Chapel — and contributes interesting accounts of the years he spent at his beloved church.

There are more than two dozen small churches in the Mooresville area with a predominantly Black congregation. Most of them are too small to host an event that includes all of the members at the same place. “My dream,” says Johnson, “is that we can build ONE unifying church that would hold all of us plus a giant fellowship hall so we could all gather together.”

“Mooresville Black history is rich in faith, family, music and fellowship,” says co-host of the documentary and narrator Gordon, author of “Sparks of Miracles.”

“I am honored to be a part of this project.” She pauses before adding, “It is going to be an emotional and fun event. I hope the audience can feel the experience from the storytellers as they relive the history. I firmly believe — to know your history is to know your self-worth.”

Faith is the common theme in the life of motivational speaker, actress, writer, producer and environmentalist Karen Abercrombie, who is best known for her starring role in “The War Room.” Her movies focus on a faith based foundation and a love of Jesus Christ.

Originally from Alquippa, Pennsylvania, Abercrombie attended The American Academy of the Dramatic Arts in NYC. In 1991, her dream of acting took her to Hollywood. A little over a decade later, she headed back east where she landed in Mooresville to be closer to family. An award-winning actress, Abercrombie formed a film production company initially called Isanaklesh Entertainment Company (Isanaklesh is a Native American name meaning “Mother of the Land”) Her company is now called Earth Mother Entertainment. It is under this company the movie “Discarded Things” is produced. Much of this movie is filmed locally including some scenes inside Williamson’s Chapel UMC on Brawley School Road. Members of the church are in scenes as extras.

“This documentary is a great opportunity for me to share what I see and feel regarding my experiences about being Black in Mooresville,” says Abercrombie. “I am happy to be a part of this because I see so much potential here. I feel that the documentary and the people working together will make a positive impact on our community.”

On Feb. 3, the movie “Heaven Sent” was set to be released on Pure Flicks streaming platform and “Angels Unaware” is another movie produced by Abercrombie’s film company. It is available on Amazon Prime.

Preserving the memories

There are key people to mention who are instrumental in making this documentary.

“In 2015, Iredell County Television was formed because — at that time — the county did not have a true public access television program,” says Eckles, president of ICT and producer/director of the documentary. “The station is a nonprofit organization. We started by recording local candidates to give information about the individuals running in our local elections.”

Eckles continues, “As the station grew, it started covering ‘what’s happening’ in the area and spotlighting people in the county who deserve recognition.

“More recently, I turned the spotlight on this documentary — ‘Black Mooresville: The Untold Story’,” said Eckles. “Doing this documentary has shown me how much we have grown and changed in the last 150 years. I love to capture — with cameras and words — the stories of people in our area so that their history can live on — and can be remembered — for generations to come,” he pauses, “That is why I chose to do this project.

“Those individuals who have moved here during the last decade see Mooresville in an entirely different way than those who have been here for generations. Mooresville’s natives feel differently about the progress we have made,” Eckles says. “However, the young people — they see the opportunity and the positive change but — unfortunately — they do not have the circle of people to support them who have the experience to show them how to proceed in order to live successful lives. I hope all Mooresville residents will reach out and help this younger generation — uplift them, support them — so they can have a brighter future.” In Eckles’ mind, this is the mission and the goal of the documentary.

When the Mooresville Public Library was expanded in 2005, the community and town leaders decided they wanted a repository for the town’s history. As a result, the Local History & Archives Department was created. The responsibility for this department was all on one person until Library Associate Sara McKee became involved in 2017. Initially, she was part-time. In 2021, she took on the full-time position.

When McKee joined the department, she noticed a few cultural gaps in the library’s collections, including the history of Indigenous peoples, Hispanic Americans, and African-Americans in Mooresville.

“Local History & Archives is responsible for collecting and preserving the history of Mooresville for future generations,” says McKee. “History is not only found in books — it’s the letters, diaries, photographs, and documents of private citizens that tell the real story.”

When McKee describes the reason for the documentary, she explains, “I don’t want to take your memories from you. I want to help preserve them.” She continues, “We cannot tell the story without the community’s help. I’m excited about this documentary because I see it as a jumping off point, a way to build trust with the Black community so we can work together to fill in that gap and preserve a more inclusive and accurate picture of Mooresville’s history.”

Marian Lytle is Mooresville library director and she is also the chairperson of the History Subcommittee for the 150th Celebration. “History is happening today at the speed of light but this project allows us to take the time to capture and listen to local stories that were previously untold,” said Lytle. “We are excited to capture and preserve the history of Black Mooresville and the memories of our community members who have firsthand experience with some of the most momentous changes in our nation’s history.”

Join fellow Mooresville residents at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. to discover some amazing facts and history about our town.

“After the event,” Lytle proudly states, “the documentary film — in its entirety — and all of the individual interviews will be available through the Mooresville Public Library Local History and Archive digital exhibits.”