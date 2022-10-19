Domestic violence support group set

Fifth Street Ministries is offering a domestic violence support group beginning Oct. 26 in Mooresville.
Because healing from this type of trauma requires a safe space to share, this group is open to anyone in the community and is free. Those attending can reflect and connect with others in similar situations, feel empowered. celebrate strengths, practice essential tools for self-care and explore ways to nurture health relationships.
Free individual counseling also is available upon request.
Specific times and locations for the group meetings are not disclosed here for safety and privacy.
For information or to register, call 704-872-3403 or email admin@fifthstreetministries.com.