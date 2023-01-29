Don’t be super scammed lunch and learn set

Prospect Presbyterian Church will be hosting a “Don’t be ‘Super’ Scammed” Lunch and Learn Feb. 12 beginning at 11:45 a.m. following morning worship service.

Free and open to the public, the event will be held in the Family Life Center of the church, 9425 N.C. 152 W.

It was noted in an email from the church that “during this Lunch and Learn event held on Super Game Day Sunday, attendees can hear from guest ‘coach’ Officer Dave Harding, discuss the latest super scams and the way opposing ‘teams’ try to razzle-dazzle you with trick plays and scam you out of money, and you will learn how to protect yourself from being ‘sacked.’

“If you are 12 or older and use a landline, cellphone or computer, this Lunch and Learn is for you. And if you think 12 is too young, think again. Ages 19 and younger lost more than $100 million in 2021 to scams. All ages combined lost over $29 billion to scammers in 2021.”

Please RSVP for the event by Feb. 9 to Prospect Presbyterian Church at 704-664-1514 or office@prospectpres.org.