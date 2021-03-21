‘Don’t wait, don’t make excuses, just go’

Dark blue was the color of the day at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center on March 5 as it was Dress in Blue Day helping to bring awareness to colorectal cancer.
The entire month of March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month dedicated to raising awareness of the disease as well as informing about screening and prevention.
Dr. John Clements, board-certified gastroenterologist, shared that “colon cancer is preventable, and that screening for colon cancer is very effective.”
Clements, who has been serving the Lake Norman area for more than 20 years, is fellowship-trained in gastroenterology at The Ohio State University in Columbus. His primary focus, as noted, is on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of colon cancer, GERD, peptic ulcer, celiac sprue, inflammatory bowel disease and liver disease.
When asked what drew him to this particular branch of medicine, he said that when he did this rotation at Ohio State University he “really enjoyed it, the very diverse population. You see the whole spectrum of the adult population and see lots of things.”
With the focus being on colon cancer this month, he addressed this in particular as he said the average age to be screened and receive a colonoscopy is 45. However, for those in a higher risk category, screening can be initiated at 40 years of age. Those with multiple family members with a history of colon cancer can be screened much earlier. This, he shared, is something the individual should discuss with their physician.
Clements stressed the importance of being screened as he noted that it is slow growing, but after age 58, colon cancer is “the second leading cancer killer. Below the age of 58, you see about one percent of colon cancer.”
And, depending on what is found at the time of the exam, including if polyps are found and the size, could be determinant factors in how often one should return for screening.
Because, as Clements said, colon cancer is common and the screening for it is effective, he encourages people to get a colonoscopy where polyps can be discovered and removed.
Brenda Burk, who has served as director of surgical services at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for 13 years, said she was “one of those who needed that encouragement.”
She said that her doctor told her to go get screened at age 50 and she said “sure.” However, she noted that as the youngest of four siblings, I “felt young, healthy. Others went and no issues, so I felt safe not going.”
There was no family history, so Burk said she waited. Previously pressured by the doctor to go and get this exam, Burk said at age 53 she pressured herself to go. And it was at that very first screening, nine years ago in November, that Dr. Clements found her cancer early.
“I knew you needed to be screened at 50, and I went at 53,” she continued. “The very first one was when they found the polyp Stage 1. If I had gone at 50, I may not have had to have that and if I had waited, it might be different.”
Stage 1, Burk shared, is the least invasive, and with it, she didn’t have to have any chemotherapy or radiation.
There are no symptoms when one has colon polyps; however, Clements did say that when the cancer occurs, one can have mild symptoms some of which include a “change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, bleeding, nonspecific weight loss and a loss of appetite.”
When asked about additional ways to watch for the disease, Clements noted the very popular in-home Cologuard test that people use to detect cancer. This DNA stool test, he said is “equal to a colonoscopy for finding cancer, but the sensitivity is not good for polyps.”
“Colon polyps grow into cancer in about 10 years,” Clements continued. “If you get the polyp, it doesn’t develop into cancer. Removing polyps, we reset your clock,” he said.
In addition to the Cologuard test, Clements noted others like a virtual colonoscopy which uses an imaging device and one “gets cleaned out like a colonoscopy, as a balloon is put in the rectum and then (they) do CT scans,” that can look for polyps. He said it “can recreate the colon in the computer and actually drive the video looking for polyps, but the downside is, it can’t remove it.”
That is the case for both of these tests, he noted, they don’t remove them (the polyps) and, as he mentioned, “reset your clock.”
“At least 1/3 of the people who have a colonoscopy have a polyp,” he said.
March is the month that draws attention to this type of cancer and encourages people to get that screening. The cancer “can be prevented. It’s very rare that we can have such an impact,” Clements shared. “But with the colon, we can do a colonoscopy due to the slow growing nature. That’s why we need to do awareness.”
And he praised those providing that care as he said, “we have unbelievable primary care doctors, state-of-the-art equipment, a new surgical center, an established center at the hospital that depending on the risk some may need more intense screening and then lower costs outside the hospital. The staff is both dedicated and incredible. I can’t speak enough about them,” he said.
Clements shared with screening they have seen a decline in the cases of colon cancer in people over age 50; however, numbers have risen in the 45-49 age group, thus resulting in the lowering of the screening age to 45.
He did note that there has not been a reduction in colon cancer cases for African Americans and stressed the need to improve on this. It was just last year in August 2020 that Chadwick Boseman, the famous “Black Panther” actor, died at age 43 from colon cancer, having been diagnosed four years prior.
Burk said that she remembered the day Clements “diagnosed my cancer. I could see the polyp,” she noted. “I said whose is that, and he said yours, and I looked at my husband and said what are we going to do?”
Since that time, she has been faithful to return telling that she “went back at year one and they actually found a small polyp and removed it and went back at year three and I was clean.”
During all this time, Burk has been thankful for those who have helped and encouraged her.
“I have been blessed to have these very supportive people around me, and now it’s my turn to pay back and help others not be in that situation,” she shared.
And that is exactly what she is doing as she helps others who are going through what she herself has experienced.
“I am very involved with Get Your Rear in Gear,” a family-friendly 5K run/walk, which helps to raise awareness and funding in the fight against colon cancer. She wants to help get awareness out, she said, as she noted they have a team that walks in this 5K, which is being held today both virtually and in person in Charlotte for those who have registered.
Burk also was blessed to be able to participate in a special retreat at Wind River Cancer Wellness Retreats and Programs in the Tryon area where a team led by Shannon Carney offers compassion and support to those impacted with cancer.
This is a “most incredible group,” Burk said, “and they provide a wonderful retreat and support all sorts of cancers. I was privileged to go, and it really changed my life. I now volunteer with them and offer support,” she continued, “just being there for other people who are going through what I’m going through.”