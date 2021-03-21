‘Don’t wait, don’t make excuses, just go’

Clements stressed the importance of being screened as he noted that it is slow growing, but after age 58, colon cancer is “the second leading cancer killer. Below the age of 58, you see about one percent of colon cancer.”

And, depending on what is found at the time of the exam, including if polyps are found and the size, could be determinant factors in how often one should return for screening.

Because, as Clements said, colon cancer is common and the screening for it is effective, he encourages people to get a colonoscopy where polyps can be discovered and removed.

Brenda Burk, who has served as director of surgical services at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for 13 years, said she was “one of those who needed that encouragement.”

She said that her doctor told her to go get screened at age 50 and she said “sure.” However, she noted that as the youngest of four siblings, I “felt young, healthy. Others went and no issues, so I felt safe not going.”

There was no family history, so Burk said she waited. Previously pressured by the doctor to go and get this exam, Burk said at age 53 she pressured herself to go. And it was at that very first screening, nine years ago in November, that Dr. Clements found her cancer early.