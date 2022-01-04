Donation to scholarship made in honor of three local attorneys

The lawyers and judges of Judicial District 22A, which includes Iredell and Alexander counties, donated $3,000 to The George Fuller Memorial Scholarship in honor of their three colleagues, Doug Eisele, John Lewis and Ben Thomas, at their annual meeting in December. The three honorees were well respected lawyers who passed away in late 2020 and throughout 2021.

Doug Eisele was a longtime resident of Iredell County. He moved to Statesville in 1941 and graduated from Statesville High School. Eisele practiced law for 55 years. Eisele was well known for his civil and appellate practice throughout the state of North Carolina. He truly loved the practice of law.

John Lewis was born in Statesville. He practiced law in his home town for 58 years before retiring in 2016. He was dedicated to his profession. Lewis was an avid lover of his UNC Tar Heels. He loved the Statesville community where he was actively involved throughout his life.

Ben Thomas moved to Mooresville in 1989. He practiced law for more than 30 years in Iredell County. Thomas was known for his successful Mooresville real estate practice. He was active in the Mooresville community.

The money donated by Judicial District 22A was donated to The George Fuller Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is given annually to a student in Alexander or Iredell County and another student in Davie or Davidson County. The scholarship is given in memory of Judge George Fuller, who served four terms as a judge in the 22nd Judicial District of North Carolina.