Donations to Lonely Children's Fund reach $7,620

The Lonely Children’s Fund, which has a goal of $30,000 this year, has raised $7,620 as of Dec 15.

The money donated goes to provide everything from Christmas gifts to money for athletic fees, yearbooks, school pictures and more for the children in foster care in Iredell County.

The latest donations to the fund are as follows:

Dolores Alexander, $50

Nellie McCann, $100

Anonymous, $100

Audrey Bollero, $25

Anonymous, $200

Progressive Women of Logan Presbyterian Church, $400

Mike and Beverly Johnson in memory of our parents, Fred and Doris Johnson, Wayne and Goldie Harrington and our little angel, $500

Lounell Grant in loving memory of Ken Grant from his family, $300

Wanda Stafford in memory of Edd and Selma Tilley, $25; In memory of Will and Cordie Stafford, $25; In memory of Breda Keekie, 25; and In honor of granddaughter, Dadie Rose Martin, $50 - $125 total

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous in honor of Angela Williams, $300

David and Cathy Annas, $50

Peggy Wooten and Terry Watts, in memory of Jim Wooten, $100

David and Maria Fitzgerald, $300

David McDaniel Jr. and Elizabeth McDaniel, $100

Daniel and Alice Goodwin, given in memory of our daughter, Dana Goodwin for her birthday,$100

James and Gladys Hoke, $50

Michael and Sandra Cox, in honor of Margaret McNeely, $50

DJ Davidson and Janice Lee McCormack, $75

Anonymous, $100

Orian Holland, in honor of Ruby Gabriel Willingham, $50

From Jacob and Joshua Kearney, in honor of their mom, Jessica Gaither, $50

Constance Barker,$200

Peggy Bunton, in honor of my parents, Will and Ruby Bunton and my brother, William (Bud) Bunton, $250

Sandra & Lee Overcash, in memory of Hilda and Halbert Rimmer by their children, $100

Tammy Pressly, in memory of Karl and Helen Deaton and Tammy and David Pressly, $100

Bill and Wanda Furches, to honor our grandchildren Lauren, Knox, Braxton, Kinsley, Harper and Grayson, $150

Patsy Corriher, in memory of Charley Corriher, grandchildren, William Hicks and Emily, Austin and Carolina Corriher, $500

Thomas and Wanda Barnes, $200

Sandra Parker, in memory of Aunt Dot Covington, $25

New Salem United Methodist Church, David Bunch Friendship Class, $300

Kevin and Susan Lippard in honor of our grandchildren, Owen, Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Mason, Madelyn and Hudson, $50

Robert and Laura Johnson in memory of Mike Greenwood, $200

Oak Hill Fare, Joseph and Shirley Le Forge in honor of the Union Grove Fermented Fruit and Literary Society, $200

Don and Peggy Koepnick in memory of Bradley Koepnick, $1,000

Jerry Lundy in honor of Lucy and Sophia and in memory of Archie, $300

Anonymous in memory of B.L. and Treva Walker, $200

Anonymous in memory of Jim and Roots Cashion, $200

Stewart and Patricia Percy in honor of our five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, $200.

Krista Williams in honor of Ashleigh and Annalise Rash, $300

Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.