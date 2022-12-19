Donations to Lonely Children's Fund reach $7,620

The Lonely Children’s Fund, which has a goal of $30,000 this year, has raised $7,620 as of Dec 15.
The money donated goes to provide everything from Christmas gifts to money for athletic fees, yearbooks, school pictures and more for the children in foster care in Iredell County.
The latest donations to the fund are as follows:
Dolores Alexander, $50
Nellie McCann, $100
Anonymous, $100
Audrey Bollero, $25
Anonymous, $200
Progressive Women of Logan Presbyterian Church, $400
Mike and Beverly Johnson in memory of our parents, Fred and Doris Johnson, Wayne and Goldie Harrington and our little angel, $500
Lounell Grant in loving memory of Ken Grant from his family, $300
Wanda Stafford in memory of Edd and Selma Tilley, $25; In memory of Will and Cordie Stafford, $25; In memory of Breda Keekie, 25; and In honor of granddaughter, Dadie Rose Martin, $50 - $125 total
Anonymous, $20
Anonymous in honor of Angela Williams, $300
David and Cathy Annas, $50
Peggy Wooten and Terry Watts, in memory of Jim Wooten, $100
David and Maria Fitzgerald, $300
David McDaniel Jr. and Elizabeth McDaniel, $100
Daniel and Alice Goodwin, given in memory of our daughter, Dana Goodwin for her birthday,$100
James and Gladys Hoke, $50
Michael and Sandra Cox, in honor of Margaret McNeely, $50
DJ Davidson and Janice Lee McCormack, $75
Anonymous, $100
Orian Holland, in honor of Ruby Gabriel Willingham, $50
From Jacob and Joshua Kearney, in honor of their mom, Jessica Gaither, $50
Constance Barker,$200
Peggy Bunton, in honor of my parents, Will and Ruby Bunton and my brother, William (Bud) Bunton, $250
Sandra & Lee Overcash, in memory of Hilda and Halbert Rimmer by their children, $100
Tammy Pressly, in memory of Karl and Helen Deaton and Tammy and David Pressly, $100
Bill and Wanda Furches, to honor our grandchildren Lauren, Knox, Braxton, Kinsley, Harper and Grayson, $150
Patsy Corriher, in memory of Charley Corriher, grandchildren, William Hicks and Emily, Austin and Carolina Corriher, $500
Thomas and Wanda Barnes, $200
Sandra Parker, in memory of Aunt Dot Covington, $25
New Salem United Methodist Church, David Bunch Friendship Class, $300
Kevin and Susan Lippard in honor of our grandchildren, Owen, Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Mason, Madelyn and Hudson, $50
Robert and Laura Johnson in memory of Mike Greenwood, $200
Oak Hill Fare, Joseph and Shirley Le Forge in honor of the Union Grove Fermented Fruit and Literary Society, $200
Don and Peggy Koepnick in memory of Bradley Koepnick, $1,000
Jerry Lundy in honor of Lucy and Sophia and in memory of Archie, $300
Anonymous in memory of B.L. and Treva Walker, $200
Anonymous in memory of Jim and Roots Cashion, $200
Stewart and Patricia Percy in honor of our five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, $200.
Krista Williams in honor of Ashleigh and Annalise Rash, $300
Donations can be made to the Lonely Children’s Fund at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.