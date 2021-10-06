Don't delay screenings because of COVID-19

Breast cancer and other medical illnesses remain a risk for women — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the virus, many women have postponed their annual screening mammograms, increasing their risk of undetected cancer. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is encouraging women who may have delayed their mammograms to schedule the screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin right away.
“When screenings are delayed, diagnosis and treatment are also delayed,” said Michelle Bertsch, M.D., FACS. “But the best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment. Women should not be afraid to get a mammogram. Many stringent safety precautions have been put in place in our imaging center to protect everyone from COVID-19, so as a doctor, I’m asking you — if you’ve put off a mammogram, don’t put it off any longer.”
Early detection saves lives.
Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early. The most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms. Since mammography became widely used in the 1980s, the U.S. breast cancer death rate in women has dropped 43 percent.
Here in North Carolina, 9,201 new female breast cancer cases were reported in 2018, the most recent year data is available.
The American College of Radiology (ACR) and Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) recommend that all women, particularly African American and those of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, should have a risk assessment at age 30 to see if a screening earlier than age 40 is needed.
For women of average risk, the ACR and SBI recommend annual mammograms starting at age 40. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
Safety measures to protect against COVID-19
For the protection of patients and staff, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is prescreening all patients for any COVID-19 symptoms, limiting appointments to maintain social distancing, requiring staff and patients all wear masks, and cleaning commonly touched surface with greater frequency.
To find a primary care doctor or OB/GYN, visit the Find a Doctor link on the home page of LNRMC.com or call 1-888-99LNRMC (56762) for a physician referral. Mammograms can be scheduled by calling 704-660-4920.