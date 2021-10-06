Don't delay screenings because of COVID-19

Breast cancer and other medical illnesses remain a risk for women — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the virus, many women have postponed their annual screening mammograms, increasing their risk of undetected cancer. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is encouraging women who may have delayed their mammograms to schedule the screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, life-saving treatment can begin right away.

“When screenings are delayed, diagnosis and treatment are also delayed,” said Michelle Bertsch, M.D., FACS. “But the best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment. Women should not be afraid to get a mammogram. Many stringent safety precautions have been put in place in our imaging center to protect everyone from COVID-19, so as a doctor, I’m asking you — if you’ve put off a mammogram, don’t put it off any longer.”

Early detection saves lives.

Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early. The most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms. Since mammography became widely used in the 1980s, the U.S. breast cancer death rate in women has dropped 43 percent.