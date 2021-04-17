Doosan teams with Pharos Parenting to support child abuse prevention

Pharos Parenting, formerly SCAN of Iredell, has, as its website notes, a mission of building hope for children and families.
That mission is also reflected in their logo, likewise shared on their website, which says that the center’s name, “Pharos, from Greek meaning lighthouse, shows the community we are available and accessible to anyone who needs or wants to improve parenting skills, while still working toward our vision to end child abuse and neglect.”
Tonya Fowler, who serves as the executive director of the center, shared that “Pharos Parenting provides targeted education, in-home coaching, and supportive intervention programs so that every child may experience a safe and stable home environment and be offered the opportunity for a bright future.”
Parenting classes and workshops are open to anyone who would like to improve their knowledge around parenting.
Located at 1602 Davie Avenue, Statesville, Pharos Parenting is an Exchange Club Center, allowing them to utilize the nationally recognized Exchange Parent Aide Program. It was noted that this evidence-based, home visitation model works with at-risk families to build stability around basic needs, increase protective factors, and improve parenting skills and perspectives. Because the program is long term, it becomes a catalyst for change in the home, breaking habits and ending generational abuse for good. They work to connect the family to resources in the community to increase stability and position the family toward upward mobility.
It was shared that “there is no single cause of child maltreatment, but rather many forces working together to impact the family, including, but not limited to trauma, poor mental health, poverty, and unrealistic expectations for child development. At Pharos, they help families navigate through these influences, equipping them with skills to be effective parents.
“Many of our children have experienced some form of trauma and stress, impacting their ability to learn and socialize,” said Fowler. “Children spend hours in school and often remain in after school programs. Their ability to regulate emotions and behaviors is greatly diminished by the end of the school day, so program staff is challenged with maintaining a calm environment.”
Pharos Parenting offers a workshop, entitled Stressed Kids Stress Programs, which Fowler noted is “designed to help staff recognize symptoms of childhood trauma, understand how toxic stress and healing work, and share strategies of behavior management to facilitate self-regulation for children.”
This program, she said “is geared for anyone that cares for or teaches children, including the staff of after school programs, day care or preschool programs, teachers, etc.”
As a participant in the Love United Iredell campaign, Pharos Parenting is seeking to raise funds for its Love United Iredell project of “providing the staff of three after school programs in the community with training to recognize trauma, understand the behaviors, and manage them appropriately, she stated.
“We are excited to be part of the Love United Iredell campaign again this year! This is a great opportunity to connect with more community members and businesses, and to bring awareness to our cause of child abuse prevention,” said Fowler.
When the call went out for companies to adopt the various nonprofits participating in the campaign by raising funds for and sharing the missions of the groups, Doosan of Statesville answered that call and adopted Pharos Parenting. The local company, Fowler shared, held an internal fundraiser to help them. Thus, with the company’s support plus donations from the community, this will help them reach their project goal of $1200.
Fowler expressed their thankfulness to the company as she said, “We are so appreciative of the support of Doosan.”
“We are one of eleven amazing projects in the Love United Iredell campaign. As part of the campaign, the public is able to donate to the project (or projects) of their choice,” Fowler shared.
The community can find out more about the projects in this campaign and donate by texting 2021LUI to 71777 or visit www.uwiredell.org.
For more information about Pharos Parenting, visit www.PharosParenting.org.