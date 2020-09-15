Doubling down puts JR Motorsports entry in driver’s seat

The days changed, but the site and the sight stayed the same.
Although the difference was like day and night, literally, Mooresville-based JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier made consecutive-day appearances in the same exact Victory Lane during a post-Labor Day holiday experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit.
Piloting his JR Motorsports entry, Allgaier followed up a first-place finish in the Go Bowling 250 held at the Richmond Raceway one night by taking the checkered flag in the subsequent afternoon’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 to polish off the sweep in the final doubleheader race weekend of the season’s schedule.
Allgaier paired the outcomes to reach 14 wins for his career. He parlayed the effort into also upping his total number of laps riding in the lead for this season to 770 that is best in the second-tier circuit.
“Just so proud of these guys,’’ said Allgaier of his JRM crew following the second of the two wins. “I knew how good our car was. I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed.”
The showing, which also came complete with some stage wins worth additional bonus points, served to also boost the driver’s status for the start of the series’ postseason phase that gets underway later this month. Allgaier remains solidly in contention for the crown on a weekend when the regular-season championship was decided with still one more stop on tap before the opening of the seven-race playoffs.
The circuit closes out the regulation phase of its schedule with Friday’s running of the Food City 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
