Dove House celebrates anniversary: ‘Twenty years is a big deal’

It was a fun day as community members gathered with staff and board members at the Dove House to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the children’s advocacy center.

Held at its Simonton Drive location in Statesville, the Sept. 17 event featured live music, food and fun, as well as offering an opportunity to tour the facility and learn some of its history. Tents were set up behind the Dove House building where visitors could eat or listen to The Buffu’gees singing, which served to kick off the event at noon.

During the afternoon, visitors could walk around and enjoy the magic of Robert White with Fun Times, watch Daniel Oringel with Party With A Twist, make and share balloon creations or get your face painted by volunteer Makenna Larson.

A brief program was shared during the event by Beth McKeithan, executive director of the Dove House. She welcomed and thanked everyone for coming to their 20th anniversary celebration.

“Twenty years is a big deal,” she said, “so, we just wanted to make this a really nice celebration and invite the community to come and be with us. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given Dove House.”

McKeithan noted that this day was a time to celebrate the “countless hours, work and dedication it has taken to make Dove House the safe haven it is for so many victims of sexual abuse. This organization has come a long way since the little rental on Broad Street. Here we stand behind a state-of-the-art facility that is 100 percent paid for.”

Noting several points about Dove House since its first opened, she shared that they served their first client on Sept. 9, 2002, and that over these last 20 years they have been able to serve 12,000 children and their non-offending family members.

She said that the overall successful prosecution rate has grown from less than 20 percent to 89 percent, for which she expressed thanks to the district attorney’s office, several of which were in attendance. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” McKeithan said.

Tom Maupin, chairman of the Dove House board, likewise noted the successful prosecution rate as he said, “It really is what Dove House is all about, supporting the children, advocating for the children.”

Their Safety First Prevention Program has also been a huge success, McKeithan continued, as they teach first and fifth graders about body safety in both Iredell and Alexander county schools.

“Since implementing that in 2016, we are excited to say that we have educated 20,727 students on body safety,” she shared.

McKeithan offered words of thanks to the community noting its love and support. “We would not be here without you,” she said.

She concluded by telling that “Dove House is special. We have board members and staff members who have been with us since Day One,” after which she called forward Brenda Deal, the original executive director who has remained on the board, and staff members Colleen Medwid, their forensic interviewer, and Candy Feimster, one of the family advocates.

Each of them, she shared, has been with Dove House for the “whole 20 years, it’s a really big deal.”

Flowers were presented to Medwid and Feimster as a token of gratitude. After 20 years, “they still have the exact same quality of service that they provided on Day One,” she said, and we are really really thankful for you.”

Deal shared a few words about Medwid and Feimster, noting their skill and expertise and echoing the sentiment shared by McKeithan, that the two “have not lost one ounce of passion, one ounce of compassion that they have with families that come through here.”

The whole staff is phenomenal, McKeithan said, and asked the remaining staff members, Allegra Hope, family advocate, and Cayte Rose Williams, community outreach and education coordinator, to come forward to be recognized.

Entertainment continued as the Lake Norman High School Dance Team, coached by Allison Kiser, performed for those gathered. The team is made up of ninth-12th graders, and this is their first year she said.

When asked what it meant for them to come and support this cause, Kiser said, “For these girls to understand what the Dove House does for children in our community is amazing. It gives a different perspective.”

In addition to their being a part of the celebration and performing, Kiser said the team was able to go on a tour of the facility and learn more about what the Dove House does.

Maupin said they try to daily make people aware of the Dove House and what they do and shared that their “supporters have been fantastic” and being in the schools, with their Safety First program, has helped with that awareness as well. “We’ve been blessed,” he said.