Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center earns reaccreditation

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Accredited CACs must undergo a reaccreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, reaccreditation this year reflects Dove House’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice. As an accredited member of National Children’s Alliance, Dove House is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child sexual abuse.

Serving all of Iredell and Alexander counties, Dove House’s mission is to minimize trauma, promote healing, and enhance investigation and prosecution for child victims of sexual abuse through advocacy, intervention, collaboration, and education. Since opening their doors in September 2002, the organization has provided services to more than 11,500 primary victims (child victims) and secondary victims (non-offending family members). As an accredited member and working under a protocol jointly developed by Dove House and multiple community agencies, all reported cases of child sexual abuse are responded to in a comprehensive and coordinated fashion that provides for immediate and compassionate intervention, less trauma to children, extensive victim advocate services to families in crisis, and higher quality investigations clearly demonstrated by a successful prosecution rate of 88% — up from less than 20% prior to their existence. In addition, Dove House created an age-appropriate safety awareness program (“Safety First”) that is presented annually to more than 3,000 first and fifth graders throughout local school systems.