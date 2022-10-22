Dove House: ‘Getting them on the road to healing’

The 10th annual Children’s Voice Luncheon to benefit Dove House was held Oct. 18 at The Cove Church, Mooresville campus, offering attendees the chance to not only learn about the history of the children’s advocacy center but also to educate them on what happens during a forensic interview.

“We want you to understand what these interviews entail and why a place like Dove House is so vital and necessarily important,” shared Beth McKeithan, executive director of the center.

Following the blessing of both the program and meal by Pastor Michael Colvard of Harbor Presbyterian Church, those in attendance enjoyed lunch and fellowship around the table after which McKeithan welcomed everyone to the event and thanked all who helped to make this event possible.

The names of the various sponsors were displayed on screens at the front of the room. Serving as title sponsor for this event was Randy Marion. Platinum, gold and silver sponsors were listed, as well as all donors and supporters.

Mckeithan also shared that this is “a very special celebratory year for Dove House. We are celebrating 20 years of serving victims and their families.”

Several statistics that she noted since their doors opened Sept. 9, 2002, included having served more than 12,000 children and their non-offending family members at absolutely no cost to them.

She also pointed out that they have had huge success with their Safety First program in the school systems in Iredell and Alexander counties. Since the program was implemented in 2016, they have educated 23,679 students on body safety and empowered them with a “plan” thanks to the support they have received over these 20 years.

As a way to mark their 20th anniversary, the Dove House has been conducting a $20 for 20 campaign as a way to help with the funding gap caused by COVID-19. Cards were on the table to allow attendees an opportunity to participate in that campaign.

McKeithan also pointed out the pinwheels in the center of each table. She said that “in 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America declared the pinwheel as the national symbol for child abuse prevention. Pinwheels symbolize the notions of playfulness, joy and childhood. It serves as a reminder of the great childhoods we want for all of our children. The cyclical nature of the pinwheel depicts positive cycles of love and support we want to help families create.”

Pinwheels were available for everyone to pick up as they left the church to serve as reminders of Dove House, what they do and how each could help stop the cycle of abuse.

A brief video was shown sharing highlights of the last 20 years of the center from its very beginnings as a group of volunteers to the center it is today. In that video, it was noted that three who were there from the start continue serving Dove House today. They are staff members Colleen Medwid, forensic interviewer, Candy Feimster, one of the family advocates, and Brenda Deal, the original executive director who has remained on the center’s board.

Sarah Kirkman, district attorney for Iredell and Alexander counties, and a Dove House board member, began the program entitled, “Deconstruction of a Forensic Interview” by explaining various facets of the interview process. She shared that the interviews are held in a child friendly room with just the child and the interviewer present. And while they are the only ones in the room, members of the multidisciplinary team, which is made up of law enforcement officers, someone from the District Attorney’s office, social worker and sometimes medical and mental health workers and Guardian ad Litem staff, would be watching from the conference room.

Kirkman shared that the interviewer would wear an earpiece so if the team wants to follow up on something or they have a question, this can be relayed through the use of a two-way radio. The child is made aware of all of these facts.

“The practice of the team watching the interview with an opportunity to participate by a two-way radio means there just has to be one interview,” Kirkman said. “This reduces trauma to the child and increases the chance for successful prosecution.”

The program was turned over to McKeithan, who broke down each step of the forensic interview. Five brief video clips of an actual interview were shown with permission granted from the victim, who is now an adult. Only a small portion of the entire interview was shown with no graphic portions revealed.

Before showing the emotional videos, she noted that “it takes special people to do this work, and we have a team that runs to the darkest corners of the world to fight for these children who have been abused.”

Showing these clips, she said, “gives a grasp of what transpires when a child comes through our doors.”

McKeithan explained that each interview has three major components with the first being rapport building, getting to know the children and building a sense of trust. It was at this point in the interview that the child was given the rules of the conversation, which included telling the truth and if they don’t remember, don’t guess.

The second component, which was shown in the next clip, is the information gathering stage, asking clarifying questions. It was here that the child was asked what brought them to Dove House.

“Every child is different and every case is different,” McKeithan said, and the “interviewer has to work to gather information while catering to the needs of that child.”

She noted that what has happened affects them “deep and may affect their relationship with others for the rest of their life.”

The final component of the interview is the wrap up.

“We want them to leave on a positive note, so we try to move away from the hard topics and talk about something happy towards the end,” she shared.

As each clip was shown, McKeithan pointed out multiple things learned from what was seen, including that many children often never tell what happens, with the most common reason being fear.

She also noted that our bodies have coping skills and repressing memories can be one of those, as well as the fact that self-blame is also a common feeling among the victims and that therapy and treatment is important for every child’s healing process.

“Children are assured that all at Dove House are there to support them,” McKeithan said. “The road ahead will not be easy, but because of the incredible staff at Dove House, these children have way more than a fighting chance. We want every child to be able to heal and live the most normal, healthy, happy lives possible.”

She concluded the program by noting how it is “our job to get them on the road to healing” and to serve as an advocate, “called to aid children and their families in the work that we do, whether it’s through forensic interviews, victim support, therapeutic services, medical service, case management or a host of other activities that ensure that children who are survivors of abuse can heal, recover, thrive and shine.”

Additional ways they serve as advocates include educating the community, working with legislators to create a safer community, educating those in the court system when their interviewers, therapists and professionals testify, and “most of all,” McKeithan said, “we are advocates when we look in a child’s eyes, knowing that we are called to their aid and knowing that we will answer the call.”

Kirkman came forward to announce that the perpetrator who was an Iredell County resident at the time of the abuse “is now and will be for the next 30 years a resident of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.”

Members of the multidisciplinary team that worked on this particular case were there and recognized for their work bringing this case to a resolution.

“Every case that comes to Dove House has a team like this working on it,” Kirkman noted, “dedicated to holding perpetrators accountable and protecting children.”

There was one final person who came to share and that was the victim shown in the video, who expressed thanks to all “for coming to this event. Your support for Dove House is not simply about Dove House. You’re supporting the thousands of lives that are saved by Dove House every day.” The remarks brought the crowd to their feet, with lots of clapping and a standing ovation.

Closing remarks were made by Tom Maupin, chairman of the Dove House board, who extended his thanks to every person there and pointed out ways they could provide support at that time through a donation to the center.

Those unable to attend the luncheon may still help support the Dove House and the work that they do by visiting their website at https://dovehousecac.org/ to donate online or to learn more.