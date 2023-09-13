The quaint cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville that’s known far and wide for its Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is first going to paint the town pink.

Step into a life-size, glamorous pink and sparkly dream house this weekend when 158 On Main transforms into a pop-up Barbie party, complete with fun, signature cocktails, giveaways from local businesses and a showing of the newly released "Barbie" movie on Friday from 5-7 p.m. The party will continue Saturday with a DJ spinning all Barbie’s favorite tunes into the night.

“We’re going all out — pink and sparkles everywhere,” said Brittney Loring, 158 On Main’s general manager. “It’ll be a mini Miracle.”

Party-goers will be able to choose from five special pink cocktails — the Barbietini, Barbie Ferrari, Malibu Barbie, Mattel Mimosa, Let’s Go Party and Barbie Bubblegum Shop — or enjoy a “Beach Off” blue shot in honor of Ken.

And don’t forget to bring an appetite. The kitchen will be serving Barbie’s Favorite Burger topped with grilled pineapple, gruyere, lettuce, red onion, pineapple teriyaki and sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.

Grab your friends, don your most fabulous attire and enter Barbie’s dreamworld at 158 On Main this weekend! Book your table now at www.158onmain.com. If reservations are full, call 704-662-6246 to inquire about being added to the waitlist.