Downtown Mooresville event benefits local charity FEEDNC

The Mooresville Downtown Commission announces a donation in the amount of $4,500 to local nonprofit FeedNC, a food-focused resource that seeks to end the cycle of hunger and poverty through extensive programs and opportunities for those in need.

The contribution was made possible from proceeds generated from spring’s Shamrocks & Shenanigans: A Downtown Mooresville St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Bar Crawl.

The event, new to the commission’s list of signature and annual happenings, debuted March 19 and sold out all 400 tickets (required to participate in the bar crawl). Ticket purchases were not necessary to enjoy the festive St. Patrick’s-themed performances, which included Irish dancers, the Mooresville Fire-Rescue Pipe and Drum Band, and performances by Acrofitness, which brought several hundred additional people into Downtown Mooresville.

Commission board members, Chair Kim Saragoni, and Executive Director Kim Atkins, donated profits from the ticket sales to FeedNC in a presentation Aug. 18 that included many of the FeedNC staff as well as town of Mooresville officials.

“FeedNC is extremely thankful for both the community support and generous financial gift from Mooresville Downtown Commission via their first ever St. Patrick’s Day Shamrocks and Shenanigans event. This event raised $4,500 that will be used to feed and educate our community. We are so appreciative of this support and how many people it will allow to eliminate hunger for their children,” FeedNC Executive Director Lara Ingram said.

Established in 1987, FeedNC, which stands for Food, Education, Essentials, Dignity, is at 275 S. Broad Street, Mooresville, but will soon be relocating to a much larger facility. The organization seeks to create connections to food, education and resources as a catalyst for change. Boasting over 450 regular volunteers and a host of regular donors, FeedNC serves free breakfast and hot meals to about 150 people each day and distributes another 1,000 meals each week to veterans, the elderly and working families who are in need via the FeedNC Markets.

The $4,500 donation is the commission’s largest charitable contribution for a first-time event. The commission’s biannual event Uncorked & Artsy and the Downtown Wiener Race also generate revenue benefiting local nonprofits, with portions of the Uncorked proceeds going to Mooresville Arts and the Wiener Race proceeds aiding Lake Norman Humane.

For information, email Atkins at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.